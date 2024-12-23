MMA Knockout

‘Justice’ for Dave Allen: Bookie Compensates Bettors After Boxer's Controversial Loss to Johnny Fisher

Paddy Power pays out Dave Allen bettors after 'shocking decision' in Riyadh.

Mathew Riddle

David Allen vs. Johnny Fisher might have closed out 2024 with one of the most controversial decisions of the year.

Fan sentiment was that Allen did enough to win the fight, bloodying and battering Fisher for most of the fight and scoring a knockdown to seal the deal. Despite this, Fisher took a split decision. Even his father told Allen he "edged" the fight afterwards.

Paddy Power Pay Out on Dave Allen Bettors

In a shock move, Irish bookie Paddy Power announced that they would pay out those who had bets on Dave Allen in light of the "shocking decision on the judges' scorecards".

"Justice payout on Dave Allen," Paddy Power announced on X. "We are paying out on Dave Allen as a winner of his last fight after a shocking decision on the judges' scorecards."

