Turki Alalshikh Reveals UFC Riyadh Poster Starring Israel Adesanya & Michael Page

'ليلة القتال UFC' التاريخية بمشاركة مجموعة من أفضل المقاتلين من جميع أنحاء العالم في اي ان بي ارينا يوم ١ فبراير ضمن فعاليات #موسم_الرياض 😎🔥



Get ready for an epic showdown at the historic UFC Fight Night The world’s top fighters are coming together at Anb arena on February 1… pic.twitter.com/btyHpKoWmO