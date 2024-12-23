Turki Alalshikh Reveals UFC Riyadh Poster Starring Israel Adesanya & Michael Page
We haven't seen a UFC Fight Night doubleheader quite like this.
Main Event
The UFC returns to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Feb. 1 in a special event as part of Turki Alalshikh's Riyadh Season. The main and co-main event combo are as good as it gets for striking fans as "The Last Stylebender" Israel Adesanya meets "The Russian Sniper" Nassourdine Imavov across five rounds.
For the former two-time champion Adesanya, UFC Riyadh marks his first non-title fight since Anderson Silva in 2019 and first Fight Night headliner since 2018. Ranked #5 in the division, Imavov is more than likely a massive win away from a title shot.
UFC Riyadh Poster Revealed
Here's a first look at the UFC Riyadh poster, unveiled by Turki Alalshikh on Tuesday, also featuring a striker's delight between Shara "Bullet" Magomedov vs. Michael "Venom" Page.
"Get ready for an epic showdown at the historic UFC Fight Night," Alalshikh wrote on X. "The world's top fighters are coming together..."
Co-Main Event
On paper, Shara "Bullet" Magomedov vs. Michael "Venom" Page proves to be one of the most exciting fights in recent memory; the former Bellator star is making his middleweight debut after fighting the likes of Kevin Holland and Ian Machado Garry at welterweight.
Magomedov is coming off a double-spinning backfist KO of Armen Petrosyan at UFC 308 in October, and his momentum couldn't be any higher with an undefeated record of 15-0 and a #14 ranking.
MVP and Shara "Bullet" both have 12 knockouts to their name, looking for lucky #13 at UFC Riyadh.
