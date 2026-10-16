PFL Chicago: Stream Carmouche vs. Bishop 2 for Free, Plus Full Card & Odds

The PFL is back in Chicago once again with another stacked night of fights. MMAKO has all the details, as it will be on-site for all the action Friday night at Wintrust Arena.

The main event, which got another up-close glimpse at Thursday night's public weigh-in ahead of the inaugural PFL Women's Flyweight Championship between Liz Carmouche and Jena Bishop, has arguably even greater anticipation than their initial encounter last August, where Carmouche came out victorious.

There seems to be even more intrigue, fanfare, and a business-like approach from both women in a fight where legacies, championship supremacy, and immediate next career steps are all in-play.

Bishop told MMAKO and me on Wednesday that the time for talking is over, brushing off the notion that Carmouche has her proverbial number, so to speak.

Jena Bishop Confident in Rewriting PFL History at PFL Chicago

2026 PFL14 Chicago Commission Weigh-Ins in Chicago, Illinois. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. (Matt Ferris / PFL) | Matt Ferris

"One mistake is all it took," Bishop said. "I think she got a little lucky with the ref jumping in there early. "I hope she's overconfident, because that would be really good for me."

Bishop said she is aware of what a victory could do for not just her career longevity, but also becoming the hunted in the female category for the PFL rather than continuing to chase a world title.

"I'm really excited, you know, to be the first female champion under PFL, and also the last," Bishop said.

Bishop and Carmouche both admitted that neither is certain regarding what the PFL's 2027 merger with Most Valuable Promotions would mean for either of their statuses as would-be champions.

Liz Carmouche Targets An End to Jena Bishop Series

2026 PFL14 Chicago Commission Weigh-Ins in Chicago, Illinois. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. (Matt Ferris / PFL) | Matt Ferris

Nonetheless, though, Carmouche said she is motivated by Bishop's confidence but sees the rematch transpiring similarly to their first meeting.

Adding to this, a fight with Dakota Ditcheva remains the targeted plan, but Carmouche said she is willing to pivot if need be.

"There's no disrespect toward Dakota," Carmouche said. "I think you can only request that fight, and the fight that makes sense is the Dakota fight, so it'll still be humble. I know she had surgery. I don't know where she is in the healing process, so that would be my biggest hang-up is to shoot for a fight that she's not ready for yet."

And if it means taking a fight that isn't against Ditcheva, Carmouche will gladly say yes, she added.

Check out the full bout order below, with betting odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Order and odds are subject to change.

PFL Chicago Full Card & Odds

Main card (11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT, ESPN2 & ESPN+)

Main Event: Liz Carmouche (-395) vs. Jena Bishop (+310), inaugural PFL flyweight title

Liz Carmouche (-395) vs. Jena Bishop (+310), inaugural PFL flyweight title Co-Main Event : Timur Khizriev (-395) vs. Gabriel Braga (+310), featherweight

: Timur Khizriev (-395) vs. Gabriel Braga (+310), featherweight Sarvarjon Khamidov (-395) vs. Rafael do Nascimento (+310), bantamweight

Oualy Tandia (-245) vs. J.P. Saint Louis (+200), welterweight

Emiliano Sordi (+190) vs. Abraham Bably (-230), light heavyweight

Prelims (5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT, ESPN+)

Featured Prelim: Gamid Khizriev (-2100) vs. Michael Boylan (+1100), lightweight

Gamid Khizriev (-2100) vs. Michael Boylan (+1100), lightweight Shannon Clark (-455) vs. Lucero Acosta (+350), flyweight

Cassio Barao (+225) vs. Kevin Pease (-278), lightweight

Eliezer Kubanza (-148) vs. Trey Waters (+124), welterweight

Cobey Fehr (-440) vs. Rosario Romero (+340), bantamweight

Paulina Wisniewska (-345) vs. Chelsea Hackett (+275), flyweight

Noah Hermosillo (-170) vs. Caden Cox (+142), featherweight

Levan Khabalaev (-750) vs. Brock Hamer (+525), lightweight