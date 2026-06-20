UFC Vegas 119: Kape vs. Horiguchi Full Card, Odds, How To Stream Live on Paramount+

The UFC transitions back home to Las Vegas with a UFC Fight Night event from the Meta APEX headlined by a five-round non-title flyweight rematch between Manel Kape and Kyoji Horiguchi. Their first meeting took place in Dec. 2017, with Horiguchi earning a head-and-arm choke in RIZIN.

Since the first matchup, Kape has transitioned to the UFC and enters the rematch with a 7-3 record since his debut in Feb. 2021. Kape has won his last three fights, ending the ESPN era on a high note with a TKO win against Brandon Royval last December to remain in the title picture.

Meanwhile, Horiguchi is 2-0 in the UFC since returning to the promotion last November. Horiguchi previously competed in the UFC over a decade ago and fell short of a championship against then-champion Demetrious Johnson at UFC 186 in 2015. Following his first UFC run, Horiguchi went 14-1 in RIZIN and 2-2 in Bellator before his eventual Octagon resurgence.

Manel Kape Attemps To Exact Revenge During UFC Vegas 119

(Zuffa LLC)

Leading up to the fight, Kape said he is in a better mental state for the rematch and wants to leave no doubt this time around.

"I was a fearless young kid with a lot of talent," Kape told reporters regarding the first fight. "I was a Ferrari in the wrong garage. So, right now I have everything, what I'm dreaming to have, everything I need to be the better athlete and to face him, equally to equally. One thing I can tell right now, I'm the side A and he's the side B."

Horiguchi disagrees, of course.

"Of course I want to get a big win and finish him," Horiguchi said. "But fight is a fight. Sometimes it's hard. I will get the win."

With the current logjam at flyweight and uncertainty around when former champion Alexandre Pantoja will be 100 percent for a potential rematch with UFC Flyweight Champion Joshua Van, Horiguchi recognizes that the time to capitalize on his potential No. 1 contender status is now.

"First I will beat Kape, then next, I don't know who is the champion at that time, but after that I will get the belt," Horiguchi said. "Soon."

The 12-fight card will go on as scheduled, with 23 of 24 fighters making weight Friday. Below is the full bout order, which includes odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. The entire card streams live on Paramount+ in the U.S.

UFC Vegas 119 Full Card + Odds

Jeff Bottari-Zuffa LL

Main card (Start time 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT, P+)

Main Event: Manel Kape (-155) vs. Kyoji Horiguchi (+130), flyweight

Manel Kape (-155) vs. Kyoji Horiguchi (+130), flyweight Co-Main Event: Ion Cutelaba (+250) vs. Navajo Stirling (-310), light heavyweight

Ion Cutelaba (+250) vs. Navajo Stirling (-310), light heavyweight Hyder Amil (+164) vs. Christian Rodriguez (-198), featherweight

Melsik Baghdasaryan (+260) vs. Murtazali Magomedov (-325), featherweight

Vinicius Oliveira (-290) vs. Andre Fili (+235), featherweight

Preliminary card (Start time 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT, P+)

*Featured Prelim: Andre Lima (-625) vs. Kevin Borjas (+455), flyweight

Andre Lima (-625) vs. Kevin Borjas (+455), flyweight Beatriz Mesquita (-575) vs. Melissa Mullins (+625), bantamweight

Allan Nascimento (-166) vs. Mitch Raposo (+140), flyweight

Gaston Bolanos (+330) vs. Michael Aswell Jr. (-425), featherweight

Leon Shahbazyan (+285) vs. Levan Chokheli (-360), welterweight

Karol Rosa (-115) vs. Luana Santos (-105), bantamweight

Shane Collins (-218) vs. Otari Tanzilovi (+180), featherweight

*Borjas missed weight at 129 pounds, four pounds over the flyweight limit.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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