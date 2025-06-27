PFL 2025 World Tournament how to watch, stream, odds for Edwards vs. Silveira
The PFL returns to Chicago for the first time since last April with a nine-fight card. It’s the last week of the promotion’s semifinal round, featuring three divisions (heavyweight, light heavyweight and middleweight) to see who advances to the finals in August.
The card has a lot of star power and a plethora of former UFC fighters competing throughout the evening.
PFL Semifinals Preview
In the main event at middleweight, Fabian Edwards takes on Josh Silveira with a spot in the finals on the line. Edwards (14-4 MMA) looks to do his family proud as he chases a championship, eerily similar to his brother’s rise to prominence in the UFC over the last several years.
Edwards bounced back with a huge win over former tournament winner Impa Kasanganay in April. He was six months removed from losing a rematch to former Bellator Middleweight Champion Johnny Eblen, who he is now 0-2 against.
Meanwhile, Silveira (14-4 MMA) is back with vengeance after falling short in recent years. Silveira has dropped three of his last five, but punched his ticket to the semifinals against Mike Shipman in April, too.
READ MORE: UFC adds ex-PFL champion as part of European signing spree
The other semifinal may have even more heat on it, however. It’s a rematch between Dalton Rosta and Aaron Jeffery, as Rosta seeks revenge against the Canadian. Rosta (10-1 MMA) was extremely timid during media day Wednesday, refusing to answer any questions about what may be next for him. Jeffery (16-5 MMA) meanwhile was brutally honest, predicting the fight would play out exactly as he wants it to: by doing whatever he wants.
At light heavyweight, Phill Davis draws a tough test in Sullivan Cauley. Davis (25-7 MMA) will have to avoid Cauley’s (7-1 MMA) KO power, as the Arizona product has seen 100 percent of his wins not need the judges’ scorecards, with 86 percent ending by KO/TKO. The winner takes on either Antonio Carlos Jr. (17-6 MMA) or Simeon Powell (11-1 MMA).
Lastly, at heavyweight, Valentin Moldavsky (14-4 MMA) attempts to add another highlight to his extensive reel when he fights Alexandr Romanov (19-3 MMA). The winner gets either Rodrigo Nascimento (12-3 MMA) or Oleg Popov (20-2 MMA) in August.
PFL World Tournament 7 Semifinal Odds
Check out the bout order below. The entire card can be seen on ESPN+. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 10:30 p.m. ET)
- Main Event: Fabian Edwards (-500) vs. Joshua Silveira (+350), middleweight (semifinal)
- Co-Main Event: Phil Davis (-455) vs. Sullivan Cauley (+350), light heavyweight (semifinal(
- Sergio Pettis (+225) vs. Raufeon Stots (-278), bantamweight (showcase)
- Dalton Rosta (-162) vs. Aaron Jeffery (+136), middleweight (semifinal)
- Antonio Carlos Jr. (+180) vs. Simeon Powell (-218), light heavyweight (semifinal)
Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 8:30 p.m. ET)
- Valentin Moldavsky (-170) vs. Alexander Romanov (+142), heavyweight (semifinal)
- Biaggio Ali Walsh (-1100) vs. Ronnie Gibbs (+700), lightweight (showcase)
- Oleg Popov (-325) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (+260), heavyweight (semifinal
- Karl Albrektsson (+170) vs. Rafael Xavier (-205), light heavyweight (alternate)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
