PFL Europe 2024 Free Live Stream Results: Savannah Marshall MMA Debut
PFL Europe is back with a 15-fight card stacked with European talent.
Most notably, Britain's 'Silent Assassin' and super middleweight boxing champion Savannah Marshall makes her MMA debut. Marshall follows in the footsteps of her boxing rival Claressa Shields, who also fights on the PFL roster.
Marshall admits she's taken a pay cut to debut in PFL but believes there's more opportunity for her in MMA. It will be interesting to see if she can find as much success as Shields, who is currently 2-1 in the promotion.
MMAKnockout will be here to provide you with live results for PFL Europe 2, right from the earliest prelims. This space will go live on Saturday, June 8, at 12 pm ET.
PFL Europe 2: 2024 Regular Season Live Results
Dee Begley vs. Paulina Wisniewska
Alexander Luster vs. Alperen Karabulut
Ben Woolliss vs. Nikola Ivanovic
Khurshed Kakhorov vs. Tuomas Gronvall
Mark Ewen vs. Claudio Pacella
Lizzy Gevers vs. Karolina Wojcik
Dominique Wooding vs. Luke Shanks
Ibragim Ibragimov vs. Josh Reed
Shanelle Dyer vs. Mariam Torchinava
Dean Garnett vs. Ayton De Paepe
Lewis McGrillen-Evans vs. Matiss Zaharovs
Jack Grant vs. Charlie Leary
Kane Mousah vs. Dylan Tuke
Savannah Marshall vs. Mirela Vargas
