PFL Europe 2024 Free Live Stream Results: Savannah Marshall MMA Debut

Live results for Savannah Marshall's MMA debut at PFL Europe 2

Mathew Riddle

PFL Europe is back with a 15-fight card stacked with European talent.

Most notably, Britain's 'Silent Assassin' and super middleweight boxing champion Savannah Marshall makes her MMA debut. Marshall follows in the footsteps of her boxing rival Claressa Shields, who also fights on the PFL roster.

Marshall admits she's taken a pay cut to debut in PFL but believes there's more opportunity for her in MMA. It will be interesting to see if she can find as much success as Shields, who is currently 2-1 in the promotion.

MMAKnockout will be here to provide you with live results for PFL Europe 2, right from the earliest prelims. This space will go live on Saturday, June 8, at 12 pm ET.

PFL Europe 2: 2024 Regular Season Live Results

Dee Begley vs. Paulina Wisniewska

Alexander Luster vs. Alperen Karabulut

Ben Woolliss vs. Nikola Ivanovic

Khurshed Kakhorov vs. Tuomas Gronvall

Mark Ewen vs. Claudio Pacella

Lizzy Gevers vs. Karolina Wojcik

Dominique Wooding vs. Luke Shanks

Ibragim Ibragimov vs. Josh Reed

Shanelle Dyer vs. Mariam Torchinava

Dean Garnett vs. Ayton De Paepe

Lewis McGrillen-Evans vs. Matiss Zaharovs

Jack Grant vs. Charlie Leary

Kane Mousah vs. Dylan Tuke

Savannah Marshall vs. Mirela Vargas


