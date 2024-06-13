PFL Results: UFC Veteran Recovers from Crazy Low Blow to Score Dramatic TKO
Tim Johnson’s PFL debut played out as perhaps the wildest one-round fight of the MMA veteran’s entire career.
The UFC and Bellator veteran kicked the year off with a first-round finish against Darion Abbey at XFC 50, and less than two months after that win Johnson stepped in on short notice to meet Danilo Marques at 2024 PFL 4 in Uncasville, CT.
Competing in his second PFL season, Marques entered the night looking to score back-to-back wins but ended up eating a huge right hand and simultaneously landed a debilitating low blow on Johnson just two minutes into the bout.
There was a lengthy delay following the illegal blow to give Johnson a chance to recover, and when the 39-year-old did resume fighting he immediately began to pressure the Brazilian and land some huge punches.
Marques initially managed to survive the barrage and attempted to work back to his feet, but Johnson’s relentless pressure forced his opponent to cover up on the mat before the ref finally stepped in to save him from further punishment.
The dramatic victory was a sensational way for Johnson to make his PFL debut, and the 39-year-old is now on a three-fight win streak after suffering three-straight losses to the likes of Valentin Moldavsky, Fedor Emelianenko, and Linton Vassell during his time in Bellator.
