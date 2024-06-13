UFC 303: Top-5 Fights to Make if McGregor vs. Chandler Fails
Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler is nearing its two-week countdown mark. Fans have seen the UFC 303 main event enter limbo as rumors swirl about whether it will take place.
Recent reports and posts from and about McGregor-Chandler indicate that the main event is precarious. Since June 3, the UFC has not provided any clarity regarding the situation or a rock-solid reason for the press conference's postponement.
UFC 303 has little choice but to move forward as it caps off international fight week, UFC X, a hall of fame induction, and one of the biggest gates in company history ($20M).
Given the circumstances, here are five realistic options the UFC could adjust to so that the card can still go off on June 29.
UFC News: Jon Jones Flames Old Rival & Doubtful Fans in Latest Twitter Rant
1- Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka
Both Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka won impressively in their last outings. Despite it being a quick turnaround, neither fighter took substantial damage or seemed like they wanted to take time off. Prochazka all but confirmed that he had been contacted by the promotion in an exclusive interview at an OKTAGON MMA event over the weekend, making this fight highly likely realistic.
2- Michael Chandler vs. Max Holloway
Again, this is another short-notice opportunity for both men, especially Chandler, who would remain on UFC 303. The issue with this fight is two-fold – Holloway just fought and knocked out Justin Gaethje in a five-round war just two months ago and has never fought at welterweight.
On the other hand, Chandler, who is 2-3 in the UFC and has not fought since Nov. 2022, would have to prepare for a completely new opponent. The question remains: Is Holloway ready for a move up in weight, and are both fighters willing to risk potential title shots down the road if it comes to fruition?
3 - Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic
If the UFC were to go this route, it would be a crazy turn of events, especially considering Jon Jones, who has not fought since March 2023, is finally off the mend after injuring his pectoral muscle. At press time, the UFC has yet to indicate when his fight with Stipe Miocic will happen, but given that Jones’ recovery timetable was six months to a year, that puts the timetable at UFC 309 or UFC 310.
Although the buildup would be reduced to weeks rather than months, the fight sells itself. Miocic holds the record for the most consecutive heavyweight title defenses. In contrast, Jones, who has competed in the UFC since 2008, has held both the light heavyweight and heavyweight titles, arguably making him the greatest fighter MMA has ever seen, regardless of promotion.
To book the fight now seems unlikely, but if the UFC were to do it, UFC 303 would undoubtedly be a success because it’s a fight that needs to happen before both men eventually retire.
4 - Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya
Whether the fight happens in Perth on Aug. 17 or Las Vegas on June 29, the middleweight title fight between Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya must happen. It is arguably the biggest grudge match since the Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen saga in 2010 and 2012. Both have said racial undertones to one another, downplayed injuries and want what the other person has: bragging rights for the best fighter with African heritage.
As much as Jones and Miocic could slide right into the UFC 303 main event, this is the fight that should happen. Both are in camp and training. Both will fight eventually, and both are healthy. There’s not much more to be asked of either man.
5 - Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 3
Although TUF 32 has gotten underway over the last two weeks, the UFC may have no choice but to make the trilogy between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko. Despite not being the “wow factor” many fans were likely anticipating, it’s a high-level fight to determine who the best woman is now at 125 pounds.
The only downside to making the fight now, however, is that it kills the momentum of the reality show and the long-standing tradition (during most years of the series) when the two coaches fight one another at the season’s end. And, depending on how fans view the two meetings thus far, it’s 1-0-1 or 0-1-1, making a third fight a must-see before 2024 concludes.
For now, however, it remains to be seen what the UFC does. The clock continues to tick with IFW right around the corner. The “scramble mode” phase is gone. It’s time to make a move and solidify what happens next regarding the event's status.
Stick with MMA Knockout for daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMA Knockout on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.