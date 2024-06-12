PFL 4 2024 Regular Season: Moldavsky vs. Vassell 3 Live Results & Highlights
The 2024 PFL season rolls on this Thursday (June 13) when heavyweights and women’s flyweights square off at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.
PFL 4 2024 Regular Season Preview: Valentin Moldavsky vs. Linton Vassell 3
The main event is a trilogy fight between heavyweights Valentin Moldavsky and Linton Vassell. The pair traded victories in their 2019 and 2023 meetings under the Bellator banner, and the stakes are high in their third showdown as Moldavsky looks to lock up the heavyweight division’s top seed and Vassell attempts to vault into a playoff spot.
The night’s co-main event is a women’s flyweight matchup featuring last year’s PFL Europe champion Dakota Ditcheva and Chelsea Hackett. The unbeaten Ditcheva already picked up a first-round finish in her opening bout for the 2024 regular season, while Hackett will need to score a huge upset if she wants to have an opportunity to compete for this year's women’s flyweight belt.
The rest of the main card includes Thiago Santos stepping in to face Denis Goltsov in a heavyweight bout and an important women’s flyweight tilt between Liz Carmouche and Kana Watanabe. Taila Santos and Jena Bishop will also both attempt to lock up the top spot in the women’s flyweight standings on the event's prelims, and Davion Franklin will attempt to spoil Oleg Popov’s playoff hopes when the pair meet in a heavyweight bout as part of the 11-fight card.
The prelims for 2024 PFL 4 are to kick off at 5:30 p.m. ET on Thursday and will be available on ESPN+ before the main card starts at 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN, so be sure to check back on this page for all of the live results and highlights from the action once the event starts!
Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 9:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Valentin Moldavsky vs. Linton Vassell
• Co-Main Event: Dakota Ditcheva vs. Chelsea Hackett
• Denis Goltsov vs. Thiago Santos
• Liz Carmouche vs. Kana Watanabe
Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 5:30 p.m. ET)
• Taila Santos vs. Jena Bishop
• Marcelo Golm vs. Tyrell Fortune
• Oleg Popov vs. Davion Franklin
• Ilara Joanne vs. Shanna Young
• Danilo Marques vs. Tim Johnson
• Juliana Velasquez s. Lisa Mauldin
• Sumiko Inaba vs. Saray Orozco
