PFL's Liz Carmouche Aims for Historic Performance in Inaugural Flyweight Title Fight

Former UFC bantamweight title challenger Liz Carmouche has seen her career take her all over the world against the best MMA has to offer.

Thirteen years after losing to Ronda Rousey, Carmouche (26-8 MMA) has a chance to make history again, and this time, leave no doubt about how her MMA mark will be remembered. In the main event of PFL Chicago, Carmouche has a chance to dethrone Jena Bishop (11-3 MMA) and claim the inaugural PFL Women’s Flyweight Championship (main card begins at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT).

Carmouche sat down with MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated on my behalf to discuss the rematch, what’s next, her legacy, and much more.

Liz Carmouche Embraces History Entering PFL Chicago

MMA champion, Liz Carmouche is interviewed by The Tennessean at her home in Gallatin, Tenn., Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The fight marks Carmouche’s second opportunity this year, after defeating Viviane Araujo (14-8 MMA) with a second-round guillotine choke at PFL San Diego in June. Now, riding a four-fight winning streak heading into the PFL’s second trip to Chicago’s Wintrust Arena this year, Carmouche said the fight means more than just earning flyweight gold.

It’s about familiarity, she says, and ensuring the people around her can watch her achieve her goals come Saturday night.

“I am fortunate to have a really good training camp,” Carmouche said. “With it being a short-notice fight and the fight being here on the East Coast [and in the Midwest], it made sense to just stay on this side [of the country] and just have a nice smooth camp with Team Atlas.”

Having previously shared the PFL Smart Cage with Bishop, Carmouche was unbothered by the promotion’s decision to rebook the fight while Dakota Ditcheva’s injuries heal after Carmouche earned a third-round TKO stoppage. Ditcheva (16-0 MMA) is the likely frontrunner to face the Carmouche-Bishop 2 victor sometime next year.

“I never want to look past the opponent,” Carmouche added. “It’s MMA. Even if MMA math adds up and it shows you should come out the victor, things happen. So, I don’t want to ever downplay what’s in front of me.”

Assuming Carmouche can beat Bishop again, Ditcheva appears to be the fight Carmouche wants as her would-be first title defense, as much as PFL brass at large.

“But, I certainly want to look ahead to planning out the next fight and what makes sense. And, to me, that’s Dakota,” Carmouche said. “She was ranked No. 1 [in the world]. Coming out of this [fight], that wouldn’t be the case anymore. But she certainly would still be at the top. So, the only matchup, and the one everyone wants to see, is me vs. Dakota.”

Before fight night, however, Carmouche took a moment to reflect how far she has come throughout her MMA career.

Liz Carmouche Recognizes Unique Opportunity Ahead of PFL Chicago

Liz Carmouche during face-offs. | (PFL MMA)

“This is a really important moment,” Carmouche said. “All the hard work and dedication I’ve put in. All the sacrifices I’ve put into my career….I put my head down, and I work hard, and I think every organization [I’ve fought in] sees that, which has allowed me to have this opportunity. And, to be able to go out there, have another chance at history, is so cool to see the evolution of [women’s MMA], and things keep changing. And I keep having these moments. Being able to come out, answer the bell, and make another moment that’s gonna put another stamp on women’s MMA.”

Carmouche vs. Bishop caps off a 13-fight card that can be streamed live on ESPN+, with the prelims on ESPN+ and the main card telecast on ESPN2.