During a busy stretch for the UFC this fall, which included an event in Qatar Saturday night, there are already rumblings about what next year's schedule could look like.

Although select events have already been announced, an unprecedented city could be in play if the cards are dealt right.

The UFC has been prominent worldwide, especially outside the U.S. Specific countries include Canada, Brazil, and Australia. But never India.

At least not yet, but perhaps that could change sooner rather than later. Reports from NDTV indicate that the UFC and India are in active talks to hold a future event.

Joshua Van Teases UFC India Event

Sep 19, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Joshua Van looks on before his flyweight title bout against Alexandre Pantoja (not pictured) during UFC 331 at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

More specifically, a so-called "consultant" by the name of Jonathan Lalremruata met with UFC officials about what a potential event could look like.

"I had a great discussion with Hunter Campbell and Jason House on the prospect of UFC in India. Joshua Van, who shares his blood and culture with us, proves talent from Mizoram and the Northeast can be world champion," Lalremruata said.

Van, who is a prominent name in Indian sports culture despite being from Hakha, Myanmar, took to 'X' to react to the ongoing discussions.

"Let's goooo," Van wrote.

Van himself is fully behind the initiative, too, he said.

Could Joshua Van Headline UFC India?

May 9, 2026; Newark, New Jersey, UNITED STATES; Joshua Van (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Tatsuro Taira (blue gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I see a lot of potential. Like I said, Nagaland, we have this wrestling thing that I was telling Jonathan about the other day. Our guys go to their coaches and wrestle with them and then their guys come to learn our Chin wrestling and things like that," Van said.

Van said Mizoram has untapped potential, as he wants to see as many prospects make it to the Octagon as possible.

“If given the opportunity, I will do everything within my capacity to help my brothers and sisters make it to the UFC," Van added.

Van said he'd love to be part of the event if he could, but also perhaps making Mizoram a hub to transition his own fight camps.

"Although I have been to India, I haven't been to a lot of places. But I would prefer Mizoram for sure. The forests, the mountains and the elevation there can help us with our breathing and conditioning. Plus, it's beautiful out there. If I were able to have a training camp anywhere, it would be Mizoram for sure," Van said.

A date or exact location has not been confirmed. The promotion begins its numbered event schedule in Toronto, Canada, next month.