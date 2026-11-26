Another Saturday is only two days away, which traditionally means the UFC would schedule an event to fill a date on its schedule. This weekend is a rare case where that doesn't happen.

Since the UFC moved mostly to streaming in 2019 (before transitioning entirely at the beginning of this year) it has tended to avoid hosting fights on Thanksgiving weekend. So, that begs the question: has it ever happened, and will it happen again?

The answer is simpler than most expect.

When Was the Last UFC Thanksgiving Weekend Event?

Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Only six UFC events have taken place during Thanksgiving weekend with the last event being held in Nov. 2020 when fans still didn't have access to live events during the global pandemic.

Famously (or infamously), UFC CEO Dana White tested positive for COVID during Thanksgiving weekend in 2021, which nearly disrupted the schedule entirely.

"You're supposed to stay home and stay away from other people for 10 days," White told Jim Rome. "That's what I'm doing. If I test negative, then I will absolutely, positively be there. I'll keep testing every two days until I'm negative and then I'm going to get back to work ASAP."

White would eventually return to work, as did the UFC's innitiative to get fans back in areas which has been the case since mid-2021.

UFC 261 Had Historical Significance

Apr 24, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Kamaru Usman (Red Gloves) fights Jorge Masvidal (Blue Gloves) during UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

"What's up, everybody? UFC President Dana White here and I have been waiting a year for this day to tell you — we are back," White said in a still-uploaded 2021 video. ""UFC 261 on April 24 in Jacksonville, Florida, with a full house of fans full capacity at the five-star Veterans Memorial Arena, and you know I'm bringing an incredible card."

The card ended up being exactly that: incredible. Kamaru Usman knocked out Jorge Masvidal in their main event rematch to retain his then-welterweight title alongside a whole slew of other entertaining fights slong the way.

During UFC 334 fight week nearly two weeks ago, White addressed why the promotion no longer does major holiday-weekend fights. Among several reasons, White kept it simple.

"Never say never," White told reporters.

If that's the case, maybe the UFC would consider something different. On a similar note, Netflix is hosting NFL games now to go alongside major boxing events. So, truly, and honestly, the UFC could be putting the wheels in motion for a schedule change going forward.

For now, we'll see.