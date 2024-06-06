Potential Rumor Killer for WWE NXT Battleground 2024 Involving UFC Apex
WWE NXT Battleground 2024 will be held inside the UFC Apex this Sunday, and a major rumor killer may have surfaced.
One of key matches set for Battleground will be an NXT Underground match between Shayna Baszler and Lola Vice. Both performers were once pro MMA fighters, so many assumed that WWE would be able to use the Octagon for the match given its ties to the UFC under TKO Group Holdings.
As it turns out, that may not be the case.
WWE May Not Use UFC Octagon for NXT Battleground 2024
Corey Brennan of Fightful reports that due to "logistical reasons," use of the Octagon is unlikely during the NXT Battleground show inside the UFC Apex. It may come as disappointing news given that a match such as Baszler vs. Vice would've been perfect for the blow-off of the feud if it was held inside the Octagon.
It'll still be a unique atmosphere for a WWE show. Many have wondered why NXT Battleground 2024 is being held in the APEX given the developmental brand has been able to fill up arenas for PLE specials. Some speculate it was a good deal for WWE with minimal cost to run a show in the Apex, but regardless, NXT will have a presence in Las Vegas this weekend.
MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated will be providing live coverage of NXT Battleground 2024 on June 9th. Be sure to check back on our homepage for a live stream of the pre-show and results.
