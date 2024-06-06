Newly Signed WWE NXT Star and Former AEW Talent Receives High Praise Backstage
One WWE NXT star who recently made his promotional debut has already been able to curry favor with officials.
At the conclusion of the May 28th episode of NXT, former AEW talent Ethan Page attacked NXT Champion Trick Williams from behind. It was a shocking debut on a show that had seen a surprise appearance from TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace.
Page's second NXT appearance occurred during the June 4th episode, where he ended up signing an NXT contract. Page will challenge Trick for the NXT Championship at NXT Battleground 2024 on June 9th.
Ethan Page Impresses Backstage at WWE NXT
Page's work during his second segment in WWE has garnered high praise from the NXT showrunners, per Corey Brennan of Fightful. Ethan Page has been known for his talking ability, and that much was evident during his runs in AEW and TNA. While Page couldn't find a higher spot atop the AEW card, he might just find his footing on NXT and beyond.
Page will have another short-term goal on his list, and that's delivering during his match with Trick Williams this weekend. While Williams' popularity is through the roof, he's still growing in the ring, and a savvy veteran like Page could be invaluable to Trick.
Not many are expecting Page to pin Trick to capture NXT gold this soon. That doesn't mean he'll be without direction following the title match, as he has ruffled the feathers of Meta-Four after admitting he was behind the attacks of Noam Dar and Oro Mensah.
