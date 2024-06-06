WWE Reportedly Changes Plans for Major Monday Night Raw Star Before Netflix Move
It appears WWE has reversed course for one of its promising young stars on Monday Night Raw.
Earlier this week, it was reported by Fightful that WWE officials were impressed by how quickly Bron Breakker has adapted to the main roster. It was said that Bron's segments with Raw GM Adam Pearce have been well received, and of course, Breakker's in-ring performances have also been praised backstage.
A new report has surfaced revealing that Breakker might just be in for a monster push.
WWE Alters Plans for Bron Breakker
WrestleVotes has reported that WWE has "considerably altered" creative plans for Bron Breakker to position him as a major player on the Monday Night Raw brand. The report brought up a source that claimed the son of tag team legend Rick Steiner will be a focal point when Raw moves to Netflix in 2025.
The source lauded Breakker's measurables, and said it's hard for the company to ignore how much talent the second generation superstar has.
It may not come as a surprise to fans that WWE is high on Bron, who has been touted by many fans who watch NXT as a Hall of Famer in the making. Breakker has all of the qualities that make for a multiple-time world champion and someone the company can push as both a top heel and babyface.
Despite playing the heel role in his short time on WWE Raw, fans have already taken a liking to Breakker.
In storyline, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce is having a difficult time convincing Bron to control his aggression. Breakker viciously attacked both Ricochet and Ilja Dragunov unprovoked.
