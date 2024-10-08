Raquel Pennington Disputes UFC 307 Loss, Demands Rematch
Raquel Pennington wants to run it back with Julianna Peña ASAP.
Pennington's reign as the UFC women's Bantamweight Champion didn't last very long, losing the belt nine months after she had won it at UFC 297 against Mayra Bueno Silva. Pennington would go all five rounds again, this time against longtime rival and ex-champ Peña in the co-main event of UFC 307.
Following a competitive first round on the feet, Peña racked up over five minutes of control time in the next two rounds before a strong showing from Pennington in the championship rounds, which saw Pennington drop Peña in round four.
Two out of the three judges at cage side scored the fight three rounds to two for Peña to win by split decision and a controversial one at that, with the majority of media members and fans alike scoring the fight for Pennington on MMA Decisions.
Pennington: "I Do Not Feel I Lost That Fight... I Want the Rematch Stat!"
Days removed from UFC 307, "Rocky" reflects on her title loss and everything that comes along with it... including a potential rematch with Peña?
"I’m home and I’m healthy. My heart hurts but my head is high! I do not feel I lost that fight but this is just another wild detour in this journey of mine," Pennington wrote on Instagram. "I will be back better than ever! I want the rematch stat! Regardless what an amazing fight week, surrounded by so much love, support and blessings. Memories that will last a lifetime..."
The loss to Peña snapped a career-best six-fight win streak for Pennington, a defeat the former champion is itching to get back in an immediate title rematch. However, the UFC may have different plans for "The Ultimate Fighter" rivals as Kayla Harrison positions herself for title shot and Amanda Nunes teases an end to her retirement with an interesting message to Dana White.
Rematch or not, the new #1 contender Raquel Pennington holds three wins over top contenders: Ketlen Vieira, Macy Chiasson and Mayra Bueno Silva. At 36 years old, time will tell if Pennington becomes a two-time champ like former foes Nunes and Peña.
