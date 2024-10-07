(Exclusive) Austin Trout on Possible Conor McGregor Fight in BKFC
Conor McGregor to BKFC? Austin Trout "absolutely" sees it happening for the UFC superstar.
McGregor's Involvement In The World Of Bare-Knuckle
McGregor, a former two-division UFC champion and now part-owner of BKFC, has been considering a move to bare-knuckle boxing himself with a "player-manager" role in the company. That will have to wait, of course, as "The Notorious" still has two fights left on his UFC contract.
Until then, McGregor and co. are headed on over to Marbella, Spain to promote an 11-fight card this Saturday on DAZN. In the co-main event, former boxing champion and current BKFC Champ Austin Trout defends his welterweight title against Rico Franco.
(Exclusive) Austin Trout on Move to BKFC - ‘I Was Born for This'
Trout has yet to be beaten in the BKFC ring, TKO'ing UFC veteran Diego Sanchez before taking the belt from Luis Palomino by decision in February. There's not many fighters on the roster as credentialed as Trout, who held the WBA title from 2011 to 2013.
Trout On The Possibility Of A McGregor BKFC Crossover, Potential Fight?
When asked about McGregor potentially joining them in bare-knuckle in the future, Trout said:
"Absolutely. I think he can't wait to get his hands dirty," Trout told MMA Knockout. "I mean, if he picks me [as an opponent], then his hands won't get very dirty."
"There's Levels To This..."
Trout, who turned 39 last month, is still as fast and elusive as ever, making Sanchez and Palomino miss many times throughout their fights. With a #5 pound-for-pound ranking by his name and arguably having the best footwork in BKFC, Trout says nobody moves like him in the promotion he's taken by storm.
"I think Connor Tierney was probably one had the best footwork until I came along," Trout added. "But again, there's levels to this. Rico Franco laid him out flat. Watch what I do to Rico Franco."
As for Conor McGregor, we haven't see the knockout artist fight for quite some time, as he broke his leg in his last bout against Dustin Poirier in 2021.
The 36-year-old was scheduled to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303 earlier this summer but was forced to withdraw with a broken toe. If all goes according to plan for the Irishman, McGregor will fight twice next year with his future either coming in the UFC or elsewhere (BKFC, etc.)
MMA and Boxing Today - UFC Returns to APEX, Beterbiev vs. Bivol & More
Read More UFC & MMA News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.