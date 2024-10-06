Joaquin Buckley Sparks 'Wonderboy' With Comeback KO at UFC 307
Joaquin Buckley has stunned UFC fans with a devastating comeback knockout over fan-favorite fighter Stephen Thompson at UFC 307.
Buckley struggled with Thompson's Karate striking in the first two rounds, failing to enact his grappling and barely surviving some strong head kicks. This would all change in the third when a reinvigorated Buckley caught Thompson against the fence with a Tyson-esque right hook, which completely slumped the UFC veteran.
'New Mansa' showed great sportsmanship by pulling his punches after the knockout. With the victory, Buckley becomes the second man to finish Thompson by KO. It's unclear yet whether this was Thompson's last professional appearance.
In his post-fight interview, Buckley called out former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman for a fight. Now being 5-0 at welterweight, it's hard to deny Buckley anymore.
