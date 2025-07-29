Reinier de Ridder hits Paulo Costa with savage callout after Abu Dhabi win
Reinier de Ridder isn't resting on his laurels after defeating Robert Whittaker by split decision at UFC Abu Dhabi.
'The Dutch Knight,' a former ONE Championship double-champion, is already 4-0 inside the UFC after debuting in November 2024. Despite being on the cusp of a middleweight title fight, he's perfectly willing to make a statement by knocking back a lower-ranked contender.
That would be former middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa, who notched a victory over Roman Kopylov at UFC 318.
Reinier de Ridder responds to Paulo Costa's post-UFC Abu Dhabi trash talk
De Ridder's Abu Dhabi victory was as close as it gets. Roughly half of all fans and media members scored it for Whittaker. Regardless, the result is in, and 'RDR' is a new challenger in the 185-pound division. This means accepting trash talk from his contemporaries.
Paulo Costa offered an idle dig at de Ridder on July 29, remarking, "Nah," in regards to whether he enjoyed the fight, but saying, "Congratulations anyways."
Responding to Costa, de Ridder didn't hold back.
"You got your first win in three years," He wrote on X. "I got my first decision in four years and you talk. Actions speak louder than words so meet me in November [at Madison Square Garden]. Don't sit out for another year."
Costa, from a matchmaking perspective, doesn't make much sense, but the willingness to fight will go a long way in the promotion. 'Borrachinha' is 2-3 in his last five fights, hasn't finished a fight since 2018, and has had six cancelled fights since 2020.
The Brazilian favorite was also defeated by Whittaker in 2024 and will surely be ranked much lower than de Ridder when the rankings are adjusted for UFC Abu Dhabi's results. Currently, Costa is No. 11 to de Ridders No. 13, but 'RDR' will surely leapfrog Whittaker's No. 5 spot sometime soon.
