Robert Whittaker sends first message since Reinier de Ridder loss
Robert Whittaker is keeping his chin high after a super tight split decision loss to Reinier de Ridder in their UFC Abu Dhabi main event.
'The Reaper' looked the sharper fighter, landing harder shots and almost finishing the fight on one occasion, but fatigue and a dogged 'RDR' forced the upset. It's the first time Whittaker has faced back-to-back defeats since 2013, and it couldn't come at a more trying time.
Whittaker was primed for one last title run with a win over de Ridder, but now he needs to return to the drawing board, as other contenders like Caio Borralho, Nassourdine Imavov, Roman Dolidze, and Anthony Hernandez are sure to usurp his chances.
Robert Whittaker yearns for Australian return after UFC Abu Dhabi defeat
Staying optimistic, Whittaker released a message for his fans, claiming, "I'm disappointed, but I'm not disheartened.
"There were a lot of things I liked about the fight and a lot of things I didn't. But I'm gonna take it all and head back to the gym and sit with the team, pick it apart and get back on the horse. That's all you can do.
"Congratulations to de Ridder. . . I'm gonna learn from this experience and move forward. . . . This isn't the end of Robert Whittaker, this is just another learning curve, another speed bump. . . . I'm gonna rest and recover a little bit, and hopefully get back on an Australian card..."
Plenty of options for Whittaker in his return
In terms of next opponents, No.5-ranked Whittaker (as of 29/07) has plenty of options. Sean Strickland is currently suspended and would need a big name on his return.
Whittaker could also welcome the winner of Hernandez vs. Dolidze, since it looks as though Imavov vs. Borralho is the true title eliminator.
