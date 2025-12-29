UFC star signs off on new fight offer just days after withdrawing from UFC 326

It looks Paulo Costa may already have his next fight all lined up even after reportedly withdrawing from UFC 326.

We’re still several weeks away from the UFC’s return and first event on Paramount with UFC 324, but the promotion’s 2025 schedule is rapidly starting to take shape and already includes UFC 325, UFC 325, and UFC 326, in addition to a number of UFC Fight Night cards.

Costa was scheduled to take on his countryman Brunno Ferreira on March 7 at UFC 326 before recent news that he’d withdrawn from the event, but that was immediately followed by an online back-and-forth between the Brazilian and fellow middleweight contender Ikram Aliskerov.

Paulo Costa Accepts Callout From Ikram Aliskerov

Tagging UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard, Aliskerov referenced when he and Costa were scheduled to fight in Salt Lake City at UFC 291 and called for the pair to finally settle things.

“Paulo, I was in Utah read to fight and you disappeared. Let’s settle it in the cage. No pullouts, no excuses. [Mick Maynard] I’m ready."

Costa appeared to directly sign off on the matchup with his comment on Aliskerov’s initial post, but he also took to his own Instagram account to have a bit of fun and question if Aliskerov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz was actually the one making the callout.

“Hi Ali [Abdelaziz], how are going? I hope very well. =].”

Reason For Costa's UFC 326 Withdrawal Still Unclear

If Costa is serious about accepting Aliskerov’s challenge, whatever pulled him out of his UFC 326 booking with Ferreira presumably won’t keep him sidelined for very long.

Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

“The Eraser” carried an undefeated record into a middleweight title shot against Israel Adesanya at UFC 253 but being was in the second round. Costa has struggled to maintain an active schedule since then and finally fought twice in the same year again last year when he dropped back-to-back decisions to former UFC middleweight titleholders Robert Whittaker and Sean Strickland.

Phil Hawes (red gloves) fights Ikram Aliskerov (blue gloves) during UFC 288 at Prudential Center. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

The 34-year-old returned to the win column at UFC 318 when he defeated Roman Kopylov, and a potential matchup with Aliskerov would see Costa put his #13 middleweight ranking on the line after Aliskerov secured wins over Andre Muniz and Jun Yong Park in 2025.

