Ilia Topuria leaves UFC legends stunned with refusal to face top contender
UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria is being held in high regard by his peers, some of whom believe he's mishandling his No. 1-ranked contender, Arman Tsarukyan.
Topuria, who successfully became a two-division UFC champion by knocking out Charles Oliveira at UFC 317, recently remarked that he'd rather vacate his belt than fight Tsarukyan.
Tsarukyan has been hot on the heels of 'El Matador' despite not fighting since April 2024, and UFC legend-turned-commentator Paul Felder believes Topuria's hesitance to fight is a symptom of a larger issue.
Paul Felder baffled by Ilia Topuria's comments on Arman Tsarukyan
Speaking on Michael Bisping's Believe You Me podcast on YouTube, Felder didn't hold back in his assessment of 'this generation of fighters.'
"I mean the guy's the number one contender," Felder exclaimed. "And to say that you would rather relinquish the belt than fight him is- come on man, we're getting a little carried away. . . .
"In this generation of fighters, when they get to the top position, they are so willing to jump around weight classes and try to deny fighting guys. It's not how it f------ works. . . . If you're the best and he's not on your level and all this kind of stuff, then prove it. Just go out there and prove it, I hate that."
"[...] I saw [his comments] and I was like, 'Come on, man, here we go again we got a champion who's just looking for the biggest thing...'" Felder added. "Look, the UFC's not gonna try and put you in a position that's not gonna be a big thing.
"And I think you're getting to a position, Ilia, where you are the thing. They don't need the other guy to necessarily be the thing. You're the guy that people wanna see."
Felder's words ring true, as many UFC divisions have been stalled by fighters either chasing money fights or legacy fights. For a large part of 2025, fans witnessed logjams in the featherweight, lightweight, middleweight, welterweight, and heavyweight divisions.
However, does Tsarukyan qualify as the next contender? While the rankings panel maintains his No. 1 spot, he hasn't fought since UFC 300 in April 2024, and botched a shot at the title at UFC 311 in January. He hasn't fought since then, and the consensus is that fighters shouldn't wait for their shot.
