Report: UFC Denver Loses its Main Event with Top Contender’s Withdrawal
The UFC's recent run of bad luck isn't over just yet.
It's been fight cancellation after fight cancellation for the premier MMA promotion this summer with some of its biggest stars in Conor McGregor and Khamzat Chimaev both having to withdraw from main events this month.
UFC News: Conor McGregor Reveals Hope Amid Injury: 'I'm Ready To Go Again'
Maycee Barber Out Of Fight With Rose Namajunas
The upcoming UFC Fight Night event in Denver, Colorado, set for July 13, has also taken some hits with not two, but now three fight cancellations for the card. According to a report from MMA Mania's Alex Behunin on Tuesday, #4 women's flyweight contender Maycee Barber has withdrawn from her main event matchup against Rose Namajunas. No reason was given as to why Barber won't be fighting.
With a little more than two weeks to go from its return to Denver, the UFC is reportedly working on a replacement fight for the former champ Namajunas on short notice, as of this writing.
Barber is currently riding a six-fight win streak with wins, most recently defeating former title challenger Katlyn Cerminara at UFC 299 months prior to her withdrawal.
A win over top contender Barber would've been a step in the right direction for Namajunas, who seeks to become a champion in two weight divisions. Although, the road to the title has been a challenge in itself, especially with champ Alexa Grasso and next challenger Valentina Shevchenko still not booked against each other and additionally, Namajunas' former foe Manon Fiorot waiting in the wings for the winner.
Namajunas is 1-1 since moving up the women's flyweight division with "Thug" Rose picking up a decision win over Amanda Ribas in March.
Along with Barber vs. Namajunas falling through, UFC Denver has also lost out on a lightweight barnburner between Drew Dober and Mike Davis plus Chris Duncan vs. Nazim Sadykhov.
UFC Denver Takes Major Hit After Fighter Suffers Gruesome Training Injury
Check out the current line-up for UFC Denver below:
- Rose Namajunas vs. TBD
- Mike Malott vs. Gilbert Urbina
- Gabriel Bonfim vs. Ange Loosa
- Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Muslim Salikhov
- Luana Santos vs. Mariya Agapova
- Viviane Araujo vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
- Cody Brundage vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan
- Christian Rodriguez vs. Julian Erosa
- Josh Fremd vs. Andre Petroski
- Nazim Sadykhov vs. MarQuel Mederos
Stick with MMA Knockout for daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.