UFC Denver Takes Major Hit After Fighter Suffers Gruesome Training Injury
The upcoming UFC card in Denver, CO has taken a major hit after lightweight Mike Davis suffered a gruesome injury during training.
Set to take place at Denver’s Ball Arena on July 13, UFC Denver is headlined by a huge women’s flyweight bout between two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and #4-ranked Maycee Barber.
One of the other standout bouts scheduled to take place in Denver was a lightweight tilt between Davis and Drew Dober, but unfortunately “Beast Boy” has announced he won’t be able to compete after he tore his bicep during a recent sparring session.
The news that the injury will require surgery is extremely disappointing for Davis, who is currently on a four-fight win streak but has only managed to step into the Octagon on five occasions since his promotional debut in 2019.
The matchup with Dober would have provided Davis with a chance to move closer to the lightweight rankings, and at the moment it’s unclear if the UFC intends to try and find a new opponent for Dober with less than a month to go until the card in Denver.
Losing Davis vs. Dober is a significant blow to UFC Denver, and for now the 10-fight card currently looks like this:
• Main Event: Rose Namajunas vs. Maycee Barber
• Luana Santos vs. Mariya Agapova
• Viviane Araujo vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
• Gabriel Bonfim vs. Ange Loosa
• Mike Malott vs. Gilbert Urbina
• Cody Brundage vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan
• Christian Rodriguez vs. Julian Erosa
• Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Muslim Salikhov
• Josh Fremd vs. Andre Petroski
• Nazim Sadykhov vs. MarQuel Mederos
