Retired Heavyweight GOAT Stipe Miocic Officially Removed From UFC Roster
There's a saying in combat sports that an athlete is never truly retired, but this might be the case for two-time UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.
Miocic returned from a near-four year layoff to fight for the title once again against Jon Jones at UFC 309. The 42-year-old firefighter was soundly outstruck, out grappled, and finished inside the distance, and went on to retire in his post-fight speech, remarking, "I'm done. Thank God."
Now, the UFC Roster Tracker account has updated fans that Miocic has been officially removed from the UFC roster, so his retirement is set in stone, unless he re-signs with the promotion.
Miocic concludes his professional MMA career with a record of 20-5, 14-5 in the UFC. He won the heavyweight championship twice, defending it four times in all and holding the record for consecutive defenses with three. Reflect over some of Miocic's legendary wins.
- Phil De Fries; Reigning KSW heavyweight champ with 11 defenses
- Andre Arlovski; Former UFC HW Champ
- Fabricio Werdum; Former UFC HW Champ
- Alistair Overeem; Former DREAM, Strikeforce, K-1 Champ
- Junior Dos Santos; Former UFC HW Champ
- Francis Ngannou; Future HW Champ, PFL Super Fights Champ
- Daniel Cormier; Former Strikeforce, UFC HW Champ
Honorable mentions:
- Roy Nelson
- Mark Hunt
- Gabriel Gonzaga
- Fabio Maldonado
Read More UFC & MMA News
- Ex-UFC Champ Alexander Volkanovski Shares Promising Update on Return Fight Plans
- Dana White Unveils Championship Double-Header for UFC 311 in Los Angeles
- 'Mark of the Beast': UFC Fighter Links Elon Musk's Brain Chip Technology to Biblical Prophecy
- Dana White Refutes Instagram Post Suggesting UFC Heavyweight Champ Jon Jones Will Not Fight Tom Aspinall
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.