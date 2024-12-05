MMA Knockout

Retired Heavyweight GOAT Stipe Miocic Officially Removed From UFC Roster

It would seem there's no coming back for Stipe Miocic.

Mathew Riddle

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

There's a saying in combat sports that an athlete is never truly retired, but this might be the case for two-time UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

Miocic returned from a near-four year layoff to fight for the title once again against Jon Jones at UFC 309. The 42-year-old firefighter was soundly outstruck, out grappled, and finished inside the distance, and went on to retire in his post-fight speech, remarking, "I'm done. Thank God."

Now, the UFC Roster Tracker account has updated fans that Miocic has been officially removed from the UFC roster, so his retirement is set in stone, unless he re-signs with the promotion.

Miocic concludes his professional MMA career with a record of 20-5, 14-5 in the UFC. He won the heavyweight championship twice, defending it four times in all and holding the record for consecutive defenses with three. Reflect over some of Miocic's legendary wins.

  • Phil De Fries; Reigning KSW heavyweight champ with 11 defenses
  • Andre Arlovski; Former UFC HW Champ
  • Fabricio Werdum; Former UFC HW Champ
  • Alistair Overeem; Former DREAM, Strikeforce, K-1 Champ
  • Junior Dos Santos; Former UFC HW Champ
  • Francis Ngannou; Future HW Champ, PFL Super Fights Champ
  • Daniel Cormier; Former Strikeforce, UFC HW Champ

Honorable mentions:

  • Roy Nelson
  • Mark Hunt
  • Gabriel Gonzaga
  • Fabio Maldonado

Read More UFC & MMA News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with over five years of experience in digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMAKO in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on The Fight Fanatic, Heavy on UFC, Fansided, and Sportskeeda. Reach him at mr@thefightfanatic.com.

Home/News