Road to UFC: Macau Day 2 Free Fight Night Live Stream Results & Highlights

This year’s Road to UFC tournament rolls on today (May 29) at the Galaxy Arena in Macau with the flyweight and strawweight quarterfinal matchups.

As with the opening day of Road to UFC: Macau, Day 2 is topped by a non-tournament fight that will see Puja Tomar square off with Road to UFC veteran Ming Shi in a strawweight contest.

The night’s co-main event will finally crown the Road to UFC flyweight winner from last year’s tournament, as Namsrai Batbayar faces Shuai Yin after Aaron Tau originally advanced to the finals but tampered with the scale ahead of his fight with Batbayar.

Road to UFC: Macau Day 2 Live Results & Highlights

The rest of the 10-fight card is rounded out by four quarterfinal bouts each for the 2026 Road to UFC flyweight and strawweight tournaments.

In the flyweight bracket, Jiniushiyue makes his return to Road to UFC and faces GRACHAN flyweight titleholder Kaito Oda. The winner is slated to take on whoever emerges from the matchup between the undefeated Eros Baluyot and Takeru Uchida, who previously competed on Road to UFC in 2022.

Takeru Uchida secured a first-round submission in his previous Road to UFC appearance. | (Zuffa LLC)

On the opposite side, MGL Flyweight Champion Otgonbaatar Boldbaatar puts his undefeated record on the line against Fury FC titleholder Takaya Suzuki, and Shooto Flyweight Champion Ryoga Arimoto meets unbeaten Eternal MMA titleholder Joseph Larcinese.

For the strawweight tournament, Japanese standout Machi Fukuda faces Kyrgyzstan’s Anelya Toktogonova. Whoever advances from that matchup will take on the winner of Farida Abudeva vs. Road to UFC returnee Xiaocan Feng.

ONE Championship veteran Bo Meng meets undefeated CFFC titleholder Arisa Matsuda on the opposite side of the bracket, with Matsuda returning to Road to UFC after taking a split decision over Feng last year. Meng or Matsuda will meet either 2024 Road to UFC competitor Huaxiang Dong or Bo Hyun Park in the strawweight semifinals.

Unlike on Day 1, all fighters successfully made weight for their respective bouts headed into Day 2. The 10-fight card is slated to begin at 6:00 a.m. ET, live on UFC Fight Pass.

Road to UFC: Macau Day 2 (6:00 a.m. ET, UFC Fight Pass)

Main Event: Shi Ming vs. Puja Tomar

Co-Main Event: Yin Shuai vs. Namsarai Batbayar

Ryoga Arimoto vs. Joseph Larcinese

Takaya Suzuki vs. Otgonbaatar Boldbaatar

Eros Baluyot vs. Takeru Uchida

Jiniushiyue vs. Kaito Oda

Fairda Abudeva vs. Xiaocan Feng

Meng Bo vs. Arisa Matsuda

Machi Fukuda vs. Anelya Toktogonova

Dong Huaxiang vs. Bo Hyun Park