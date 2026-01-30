Fighter Pulled from UFC 325 Fight After Cheating Scale During Weigh-Ins

Tomorrow’s UFC 325 card has lost a matchup after one fighter blatantly tried to make himself seem lighter when he stepped on the scale to weigh-in.

After the UFC returned from a six-week hiatus and made its debut on Paramount with UFC 324 last Saturday, the promotion is now set to return to Sydney, Australia for a card headlined by a rematch between UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes.

The event will open with the finals for last year’s Road to UFC tournaments, but the flyweight contest between Aaron Tau and Namsrai Batbayar has officially been pulled from the card following the early weigh-ins.

Aaron Tau Pull From UFC 325 After Weigh-In Scandal

Tau initially tipped the scale at a surprisingly-light 122 lbs. for a fight where he was allowed to weigh-in at a maximum of 126 lbs., which immediately drew some questions from the commentary team covering the official UFC 325 Morning Weigh-In Show.

"Tauzemup" was the last fighter to weigh-in and appeared to place his elbows on the towel covering his body. Following a brief discussion from the on-site staff for the weigh-ins, Tau stepped on the scale a second time and weighed-in at 129 lbs. before walking off the stage.

Aaron Tau just tried pulling the DC towel trick at the weigh-ins and failed 😬



He first stepped on the scale at 122 lbs, and then later weighed in at 129 lbs 😭 #UFC325 pic.twitter.com/4uDupaYbED — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 30, 2026

As noted by plenty of MMA fans and former UFC Middleweight Champion Chris Weidman, who was on the call as part of the Morning Weigh-In Show for UFC 325, Tau’s weigh-in tactic was reminiscent of the time UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier seemed to clearly put his hands on the towel while weighing-in for a light heavyweight title defense against Anthony Johnson at UFC 210.

Tau Missed Out On UFC Contract On DWCS In 2024

The now-viral moment put Tau in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, and it seems unlikely that the UFC will give him the chance to join the promotion’s roster long-term now after he scored two wins on Road to UFC last year to reach the flyweight finals against Batbayar.

The 32-year-old brought a perfect 8-0 record into his first chance at earning a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2024. Initially scheduled to fight Quang Le before Le was pulled to make his short-notice UFC debut against Chris Gutierrez, Tau ended up facing Elijah Smith instead and dropped a unanimous decision.

It remains to be seen what the UFC’s plans are for Batbayar after the Mongolian successfully made weight for the fight with Tau, but UFC 325 will still feature three fights for the Road to UFC finals before an additional five prelim fights and the standard five-fight main card.

UFC 325 Fight Card

• Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes 2 – For the UFC Featherweight Championship



• Co-Main Event: Dan Hooker vs. Benoit Saint-Denis



• Rafael Fiziev vs. Mauricio Ruffy



• Tai Tuivasa vs. Tallison Teixeira



• Quillan Salkilld vs. Jamie Mullarkey



• Junior Tafa vs. Billy Elekana



• Cam Rowston vs. Cody Brundage



• Jacob Malkoun vs. Torrez Finney



• Jonathan Micallef vs. Oban Elliott



• Kaan Ofli vs. Yizha



• Dom Mar Fan vs. Sang Uk Kim – Road to UFC Lightweight Finals



• Sebastian Szalay vs. Keiichiro Nakamura – Road to UFC Featherweight Finals



• Sulangrangbo vs. Lawrence Lui – Road to UFC Bantamweight Finals



