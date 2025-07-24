Undefeated MMA champion dominates UFC veteran, gets belt from Islam Makhachev
UFC star Islam Makhachev was in attendance at UAE Warriors 62 to witness an impressive performance from one of the promotion’s champions.
Technically not a reigning UFC champion after Ilia Topuria claimed the lightweight belt he vacated at UFC 317, Makhachev remains one of the biggest names on the UFC roster ahead of his anticipated move to the welterweight division.
The 33-year-old will presumably jump straight into a title bout with newly-crowned welterweight king Jack Della Maddalena, but for now fans are still waiting on news of when Makhachev will make his debut at 170 lbs. and try to claim a second UFC title.
UFC Veteran James Llontop Debuts At UAE Warriors 62
The UFC is in Abu Dhabi this week for UFC Fight Night card headlined by Robert Whittaker and Reinier de Ridder, and Makhachev will likely be in attendance for that event after he was also cage side for UAE Warriors 62 at Abu Dhabi’s Space42 Arena.
READ MORE: Referee sprints to save unconscious MMA fighter after savage KO
The second half of back-to-back fight cards that saw UAE Warriors 61 go down on Wednesday, Thursday’s UAE Warriors 62 was headlined by a welterweight bout between defending titleholder Khotam Boynazarov and UFC veteran James Llontop.
Islam Makhachev Presents Belt To Khotam Boynazarov
A contract winner on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2023, Llontop went 0-3 in the UFC in 2024 and also missed weight for two out of his three fight before being released from the promotion.
“Goku” returned to Fusion FC in his native Peru to move up in weight and claim the promotion’s interim welterweight belt in March before unifying the 170 lbs. belts with a second-round finish in June, and the 25-year-old was given a huge opportunity less than a month later when he was booked to meet the undefeated Boynazarov at UAE Warriors 62.
READ MORE: UFC reveals stacked lineup for Aspinall vs Gane with fan-favorite return
Boynazarov won the UAE Warriors welterweight belt last year to bring his professional record to a perfect 10-0. After “White Wolf” largely outgrappled Llontop for five rounds, Makhachev entered the cage to wrap the UAE Warriors belt around Boynazarov’s waist and congratulate him on a dominant victory.
More MMA Knockout News
• UFC veteran refused $200K check he had every right to take
• UFC KO artist books quick turnaround for Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira fight card
• Khabib has 'feeling' UFC is dragging its feet with Russian fighters
• Khabib Nurmagomedov recalls unusual UFC 229 buildup against Conor McGregor
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.