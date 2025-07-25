Ilia Topuria hopes UFC gives him Conor McGregor treatment after Canelo-Crawford fight
Ilia Topuria has ambitious goals.
Having already won the UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Championships, Topuria's quest to become a global combat sports star has few avenues. He already has the UFC on notice as one of the sport's biggest names, and now, he seeks his next step toward stardom in a huge way.
In 2017, Conor McGregor had a lucrative boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in Las Vegas. Although he ultimately lost the fight, he may have come away on the right side of history from a monetary standpoint. McGregor fought only four times afterwards, losing three of them, and last competed in July 2021 against Dustin Poirier.
Even though Topuria has yet to taste defeat, he seems intrigued with the upcoming Canelo Alvarez-Terence Crawford boxing match coming up Sept. 13. The fight is set to take place in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium, with UFC CEO Dana White serving as the promoter in collaboration with Riyadh Season.
Topuria Has Had An Emphatic Year So Far
Topuria viciously won the vacant UFC Lightweight Championship. Although noteworthy challengers are on the horizon, "El Matador" is seeking a crossover fight against the Alvarez-Crawford winner.
Speaking to talkSPORT, Topuria broke down why it makes sense for him to be the next UFC champion to have the torch passed on from McGregor.
"I would love to go against the winner of Canelo and Crawford, Canelo, because he was my idol," Topuria said.
Topuria On Boxing Winner of Canelo vs. Crawford
Topuria says there are a few big fights that can be made in boxing, and him against the winner is certainly one of them.
"We're gonna do it, now is the best time." Topuria said.
Topuria is still awaiting who his next opponent may be before the end of the year. But for now, that remains to be seen.
