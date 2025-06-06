MMA Knockout

Sean O’Malley sends 4-word message to Merab ahead of UFC 316

"Suga" is locked in for his UFC 316 rematch.

Jul 2, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Sean O'Malley (blue gloves) reacts before a bout against Pedro Munhoz (red gloves) during UFC 276 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Sean O'Malley appears to be heavily focused entering UFC 316's main event rematch with Merab Dvalishvili Saturday night from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

Can Merab Dvalishvili Make It 2-0 Against "Suga"?

Even though O'Malley (18-2 MMA) lost to Dvalishvili (19-4 MMA) in their last encounter in September in an underwhelming performance from the now-former champion, O'Malley promises the fight to play out differently, as noted by the pair's intense faceoff Thursday afternoon at the pre-fight presser.

Jan 18, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Merab Dvalishvili (red gloves) celebrates after winning a UFC bantamweight title fight against Umar Nurmagomedov (not pictured) during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Captured from CEO Dana White's primary position (who was filled in for by play-by-play commentator Jon Anik), O'Malley, who successfully defended the title once during his short-lived run, attempted to get under the Georgian's skin.

"Different fight this time," O'Malley said. "You know that."

Sean O'Malley's Final Words

Without flinching, Dvalishvili smartly replied to "Suga" with a brief smile as a hyped up crowd looked on amongst select media members in attendance.

"I know that," Dvalishvili said. "I'm ready."

Whether he's actually ready remains to be seen come fight night, as this is Dvalishvili's second title defense since his initial fight with O'Malley. Dvalishvili beat Umar Nurmagomedov in January to hand Nurmagomedov his first loss and firmly establish himself as the man to beat at bantamweight.

Should O'Malley come out victorious, the UFC could run the trilogy with the score being 1-1. If not, the promotion could put it to bed entirely.

Nevertheless, it should be a spectacle of sorts as O'Malley tries to reclaim what was once his, whereas Dvalishvili tries to put a firm hold on a division that still has contenders gunning for him.

Sean O'Malley (red gloves) fights Merab Dvalishvili (blue gloves) during Riyadh Season Noche UFC 306 at Sphere. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Although much of the MMA community previously expressed discontent with the fight, White assured fans matching the pair up against each other was what needed to happen after all.

"People want to see it," White said in April.

Both men should grace the Octagon just before 1 a.m. ET, if not sooner, depending on the card's pacing.

