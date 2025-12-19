UFC legend Anderson Silva shares puzzling response regarding Dana White relationship

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Anderson Silva seems to have left his UFC past behind him.

Despite holding the middleweight title from October 2006 to July 2013, Silva has swiftly transitioned from the Octagon to the ring after hanging up his MMA gloves for the final time in 2020.

Ahead of his scheduled bout against Tyron Woodley on Friday night from Miami, FL, Silva was given a chance to reflect on his UFC run and his current relationship with UFC CEO Dana White. White has long considered Silva as one of, if not the greatest, fighters MMA has ever seen.

But over five years removed from his last Octagon outing, a fourth-round TKO loss to Uriah Hall, it's challenging for Silva to put into words what his UFC experience meant to him.

UFC CEO Dana White Gets Interesting Verdict From Anderson Silva

Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC CEO and president Dana White during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"He stayed in the business for many, many years. It's tough to say something bad or good about Dana because it's only about business," Silva told reporters. "It's numbers. Numbers don't lie. When you don't make the same numbers, why I keep you here? Dana is Dana. He's a boss."

READ MORE: MMA fans put on notice after fighter scores insane walk-off KO in first pro fight

Silva didn't push the envelope much longer about White, but did suggest White's focus across broader combat sports like boxing, Power Slap, and others is almost viewed as another business venture instead of prioritizing the main thing as the main thing: the UFC, plus understanding both audiences.

Anderson Silva Reacts To Dana White's New Ventures

Anderson Silva laughs during a news conference at Desert Diamond Arena on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 to preview his fight with Jake Paul Saturday night. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

"I think it's a different sport," Silva said. "I don't like to talk about that because the people think I'm not respecting Dana or disrespecting somebody. But I believe boxing is a different sport, and it's a very old sport, and a lot of people in this sport need respect. It's not about how much money you have to put on the best fights together, but tradition and respect."

It's unclear whether Silva is implying he still feels disrespected by the way his tenure with the UFC ended, but if anything, Silva is likely sending a message, even silently, that White better watch out for potential criticism thrown his way.

Silva left the UFC with a middleweight record of 10 title defenses, which included wins against Rich Franklin, Dan Henderson, Chael Sonnen (twice), and Yushin Okami, among others.

Silva would then relinquish his title to Chris Weidman at UFC 162, immediately followed by a gruesome leg break injury in their rematch five months later at UFC 168.

Nonetheless, though, combat sports is still a massive vehicle for Silva, regardless of how he feels about White.

At least for now, Silva plans to stick around boxing, with his UFC legacy already cemented.

More MMA Knockout News

• UFC makes critical change to benefit MMA fans attending UFC APEX events in 2026

• Manel Kape sends chilling warning to UFC Champion Joshua Van in epic callout

• Ilia Topuria releases one-time statement concerning UFC lightweight title future

• Surging UFC heavyweight prospect makes UFC history after losing 260 pounds

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.

Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.