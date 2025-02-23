Dana White drops update on Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley 2: 'People want to see it'
UFC CEO Dana White was in the midst of wrapping up his UFC Seattle post-fight presser when a question arose about the immediate future of the UFC bantamweight division.
After shooting down the idea of a Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong rematch, White may have, whether intentionally or not, hinted at who UFC Bantamweight. Champion Merab Dvalishvili will fight in his first title defense.
Simply put, it's a rematch of a fight that most of the MMA community was disappointed by after much anticipation ahead of the UFC's lone MSG Sphere event last September.
"They want to fight each other and I think people want to see it,” White said.
Bizarre sequence in Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong gives UFC Seattle an awkward ending
What Happened In O'Malley vs. Dvalishvili 1?
The first fight, which saw Dvalishvili (19-4 MMA, 12-2 UFC) defeat O'Malley (18-2 MMA, 10-2, 1 NC UFC) by decision to become the new champion, ushered in a new era in the division.
O'Malley's title run was short-lived, managing one successful defense when he exacted revenge for his only loss against Marlon Vera (23-10-1 MMA, 15-9 UFC) last April.
O'Malley hasn't fought since losing his belt last September. It's likely for good reason, which gave then-undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov (18-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) a chance to carry forward his family legacy.
Former UFC Champion teases return to Octagon, ‘Who misses me?'
Sean O'Malley's Last Chance To Regain Belt?
Nurmagomedov wound up losing a decision to Dvalishvili, further deconstructing the argument for Nurmagomedov to be considered a potential future bantamweight legend.
Now, it appears the division has swiftly moved on, giving O'Malley another crack at not only avenging another loss, but regaining his title.
Brendan Allen reacts to back-to-back losses at UFC Seattle, Dricus du Plessis gloats
The rarity of immediate rematch further solidifies the possibility of this fight being a must-win for 'Suga,' as his starpower likely outweighs the vast majority of the division's Top 10.
Nevertheless, it'll be interesting to see whether O'Malley can fix his weaknesses, exploit new ones, or be the first fighter since April 2018 to beat Dvalishvili.
More UFC & MMA News
• Francis Ngannou reveals thoughts on potential fight between Jake Paul, Canelo Alvarez
• Floyd Mayweather interested in buying $700 million stake in iconic NFL team
• Henry Cejudo reveals career-best UFC opponent isn't Demetrious Johnson
• Brendan Allen reacts to back-to-back losses at UFC Seattle, Dricus du Plessis gloats
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.