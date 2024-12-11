Sean O’Malley on Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov, Who He's Backing at UFC 311
Sean O'Malley is keeping a close eye on the next bantamweight title fight.
Still in the title conversation is the former UFC Champion O'Malley, even after a loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306 in September. Currently the #1 contender, O'Malley pushed for an immediate rematch with Dvalishvili in the spring, but alas, his former foe and the promotion had other plans.
O'Malley Thought He'd Fight Dvalishvili In April
Dvalishvili makes a four-month turnaround to fight undefeated challenger and cousin of Khabib, Umar Nurmagomedov in the co-headliner of UFC 311 in a matter of weeks in January, taking O'Malley by surprise.
"No one really knew," O'Malley said of Dvalishvili vs. Nurmagomedov getting booked on his YouTube channel. "Umar was going to fight in December, Merab wanted to fight in March and it was like, 'I might fight [Dvalishvili] in April,' which is all in my head."
Following a successful surgery on his torn labrum in October, O'Malley was ready to go for the Dvalishvili rematch, however, "Suga" will have to wait for the winner - that is, if the UFC gives the superstar an immediate title shot upon his return.
Watching from the sidelines, Dvalishvili vs. Nurmagomedov is a matchup for the ages, given Dvalishvili's extraordinary gas tank and wrestling pressure and Nurmagomedov's well-rounded game, from flashy kicks to being a dominant force on the ground.
O'Malley Has A Preference As To Who Wins
In a fight that could very well determine his next opponent, O'Malley wants Dvalishvili to come out on top at UFC 311.
"I want Merab to win because I want that one back," O'Malley revealed. "I want the rematch. I want that one back. That's what I want. But if Umar wins, that's a big fight, too."
"Suga" On Their UFC 311 Spat
Along with their fight next month, Sean O'Malley commented on the viral press conference between the two that saw Dvalishvili and Nurmagomedov argue back-and-forth about merit and disrespect.
"Merab and Umar had their little press conference. Merab made me laugh," O'Malley said of Dvalishvili joking about team Nurmagomedov being in a jacuzzi together.
"He seems like he gets emotional. It didn't really make sense," O'Malley said of Dvalishvili's heated exchanges with Nurmagomedov at the UFC 311 press conference.
