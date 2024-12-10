UFC Rankings: Alexandre Pantoja Moves up Pound-For-Pound, Kai Asakura Debuts
It's moving day in the UFC rankings.
UFC 310 Results & Highlights – Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura
While not the biggest pay-per-view of the year, UFC 310 delivered with many finishes and four divisions are forever changed in the aftermath.
Flyweight Division
The UFC Flyweight division saw the most change, but not for champion Alexandre Pantoja, who retained his title by second-round submission over UFC debutant, former RIZIN Champion Kai Asakura, in the main event of the evening.
0-1 in the UFC, the rankings would find a place for the debuting Asakura at #14. 23-year-old Joshua Van, a big winner on the undercard, also entered the rankings for the first time at #15, bouncing the likes of his opponent Cody Durden and perennial contender Matt Schnell from the flyweight top-15.
In terms of pound-for-pound, Pantoja got some respect put on his name, going from #11 to #9, tying former champion Leon Edwards with his third-straight title defense and 13th UFC win overall.
Co-Main Event
Undefeated co-headliner Shavkat Rakhmonov established himself as the next contender to the title against Belal Muhammad, defeating the #7-ranked Ian Machado Garry by decision. Rakhmonov surpassed former champ Kamaru Usman in the rankings, moving from #3 to #2, only behind Edwards.
Rest Of The Card
Also undefeated is Movsar Evloev, now 9-0 in the UFC, improving to #4 in the world—outranked by ex-champs Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, along with the man he beat a year ago: Diego Lopes. Evloev's opponent Aljamain Sterling had hoped to move up as well, given the competitive nature of the bout, but the former bantamweight champion stays at #9.
The light heavyweight division also saw some movement as former title challenger Dominick Reyes made it two wins in a row, potentially retiring Anthony Smith with a relentless second-round TKO. Reyes moves up one spot to #11 as Smith falls to #14.
The heavyweight division remains the same following Ciryl Gane's controversial decision win over Alexander Volkov with Gane at #2 and Volkov right behind him at #3.
Khalil Rountree Jr. Relives Alex Pereira Fight & KOs UFC Opponents in "Tipsy" Video
Read More UFC & MMA News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA and Boxing.