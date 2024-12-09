MMA Knockout

Ciryl Gane Shares X-Ray of Foot Injury from Controversial Win at UFC 310

"Bon Gamin" won a contentious split decision on the main card of UFC 310.

Ciryl Gane has updated fans on the injuries he sustained during his controversial win over Alexander Volkov at UFC 310 last weekend.

Gane Shares Injury X-Ray After Volkov Rematch

The UFC closed out its 2024 Pay-Per-View schedule on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. NV with UFC 310, which was headlined by a flyweight title fight that saw Alexandre Pantoja defend his belt for the third time against promotional newcomer and former RIZIN star Kai Asakura.

Shavkat Rakhmonov also secured his shot at welterweight king Belal Muhammad when “Nomad” bested Ian Machado Garry in a co-main event matchup between undefeated fighters, and aside from those two fights the heavyweight rematch between Gane and Volkov was arguably the night’s most important bout.

Dec 7, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, UNITED STATES; Ciryl Gane (red gloves) reacts after defeating Alexander Volkov (blues gloves) at T-Mobile Arena. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Gane previously bested Volkov in a five-round main event back in 2021 before claiming the interim heavyweight belt later that year, but in their rematch “Bon Gamin” took a split decision that has been widely criticized by both UFC CEO Dana White and the MMA community following UFC 310.

The former interim titleholder indicated in his post-fight interview that he’d injured his foot early on in the fight, and Gane recently took to Instagram to share an x-ray proving that he did in fact break several toes during the rematch with Volkov.

Gane shared the image on his Instagram story the Monday after UFC 310. / (Instagram)

The controversial result gives Gane back-to-back wins after being submitted in the first round by Jon Jones in a fight for the vacant heavyweight title at UFC 285, while Volkov came up just short of what would have been a five-fight win streak that may have secured him a heavyweight title shot.

Fans don't seem particularly excited about the prospect of Gane fighting for the title again given the contentious nature of his latest win, but he and the rest of the UFC’s top heavyweights are also currently stuck waiting to see when and if a title unification bout between Jones and interim titleholder Tom Aspinall will come together for next year.

