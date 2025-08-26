Sean Strickland says Raja Jackson ‘shouldn’t go to jail’ leaving UFC fans shocked
Raja Jackson is receiving some backing from former UFC champion Sean Strickland, in light of his assault against pro wrestler Stuart Smith, a.k.a. Syko Stu, on Saturday.
25-year-old Jackson slammed Smith on his head before hospitalizing him with a grotesque amount of punches. The assault was live-streamed, and Jackson confirmed premeditation, remarking, "I'm gonna hit him as many times as I can, just watch."
Hot-headed Strickland is typically in the headlines for his own brashness, and is currently suspended for storming the cage and punching a fighter in a regional promotion earlier this year. 'Tarzan' also has to attend anger management courses, but he's the first to vouch that they really work.
'Rehabilitation over prison' ... Sean Strickland defends Raja Jackson following deadly pro-wrestler assault
Somewhat controversially, Strickland defended Jackson in a Tweet on August 25, kicking off with, "Jackson's kid shouldn't go to jail...
"I was arrested at 19 for two felony [grievous bodily injuries]. I would have spent five to six years in prison if the DA had its way. After six years in a cell coming out with nothing, being indoctrinated with gangs and violence, I guarantee I would have killed someone.
"Instead I pleaded and took 100 days jail or work release. A ton of anger management and a decent amount of victim restitution. After a miserable two years of court.
". . . Bottom line is it's not about the person in prison it's about who they become when they're out of prison and I believe if I weren't offered that deal I would be dead today, and more than likely would have resulted in someone else's death as well. ... My two cents, rehabilitation over prison always.
This is still a developing story, MMA Knockout will be here with more updates.
