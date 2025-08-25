Khamzat Chimaev welcomed to new UFC division for massive champ vs. champ superfight
Khamzat Chimaev only just became a UFC champion, but fellow titleholder Magomed Ankalaev would be happy to meet him at light heavyweight.
Undefeated in his professional MMA career, Chimaev stepped into the cage for a long-awaited championship opportunity at UFC 319 in Chicago and put on a shockingly one-sided performance against defending middleweight king Dricus du Plessis.
“Borz” did face a bit of criticism from fans that felt he could have worked harder to try and finish du Plessis, but the 31-year-old nearly pitched a 25-minute shutout against a fighter that came into the night with two title defenses and a 9-0 UFC record.
Magomed Anakalev Open To Khamzat Chimaev Superfight
It remains to be seen if du Plessis will try to secure an immediate rematch with Chimaev, and next month Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho will meet in the main event of UFC Paris to also make their respective cases for the next middleweight title shot.
It’s certainly a bit early to be seriously discussing the idea of a double-champ bid for Chimaev, but reigning light heavyweight titleholder Ankalaev recently told Sport24ru that he’d be willing to face “Borz” if he decided to move up to 205 lbs (h/t Championship Rounds).
“I’m still in this division," Ankalaev said. “If someone wants to move up and test my weight class, I always say ‘Welcome’. If [Chimaev] moves up, he moves up. No problem.”
Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2 Headlines UFC 320
Chimaev has already proven that a 15-pound jump between welterweight and middleweight was no issue for him, but the 20-pound difference between middleweight and light heavyweight could present an entirely new challenge for a fighter that’s looked incredibly dominant during most of his pro MMA career.
A superfight with Chimaev may still materialize in the future, but for now Ankalaev is focused on preparing for his first title defense after he claimed the light heavyweight belt from Alex Pereira via unanimous decision at UFC 313.
A former two-division UFC champion, “Poatan” successfully defended the UFC’s 205 lbs. title three times before coming up short against Ankalaev in Las Vegas. The Brazilian has established himself as arguably the biggest star on the UFC roster at the moment, and he’ll get a chance to reclaim the light heavyweight belt in an immediate rematch at UFC 320 on October 4.
