Rampage Jackson breaks silence as son explains motive for violent assault
Rampage Jackson's son, Raja Jackson, is making headlines for a deadly assault last night, where he brutalized a pro wrestler. Both father and son are painting a different picture of the incident in separate statements, while onlookers are branding it 'attempted murder.'
Livestreamed on KICK, Raja Jackson climbed into the ring at a Knokx Pro Wrestling event, where he picked up pro wrestler Stuart Smith, a.k.a. Syko Stu, high into the air, before slamming him on the back of his head. The 25-year-old influencer proceeded to maliciously beat an unconscious Smith with over twenty unanswered punches before finally being restrained.
Continuing his stream after the scene, a disgruntled Raja ranted about being disrespected and standing up for himself, before his cameraman had to hold him back from fighting more wrestlers who were in pursuit.
"Motherf------s playing with me, bro," Raja said. "Real s---, one of them motherf-----s bit me. I'm tired with everybody playing with me. . . . At the end of the day, I'm gonna stand up for my f------ self."
Rampage Jackson dispels 'misinformation' about son's violent assault
Responding to the incident on X, Rampage Jackson was keen to "clear up the misinformation about my son Raja.
"I've been confirmed that the wrestler is awake and stable. Raja was unexpectedly hit in the side of the head moments before Smith's match, Raja was told that he could get his 'payback' in the ring, I thought it was part of the show.
"It was bad judgment, and a work that went wrong. Raja is an MMA fighter not a pro wrestler and had no business being involved in an incident like this. I don't condone my son's actions at all! He suffered a concussion from sparring only days ago and had no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact.
"As a father, I'm deeply concerned with his health and the well-being of Mr. Smith. That being said I'm upset that any of this happened, but my main concern now is that Mr. Smith will make a speedy recovery. I apologize on his behalf and to KICK for the situation."
Jackson refers to a backstage interaction between Raja and Smith, where the wrestler smashed a mostly empty drinks tin off Raja's head. The move was uncalled for, harmless, but not unlike professional wrestlers to build up a show.
Raja Jackson's in-ring spat with Syko Stu was 'planned,' but got quickly out of hand
Wrestling journalist Sean Ross reports that Raja's spot on the Knokx Pro show was 'planned,' but the assault that followed was not the idea.
"Based on what I've heard, the spot with Raja Jackson at Knokx Pro Wrestling was planned," Ross wrote on X. "However, Raja Jackson knocked the person out -- ring name Syko Stu -- and followed up with a lot of heavy punches to Syko Stu, which were not planned to do that kind of damage.
"Stu was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. We are working to find out more and have Stu in our thoughts."
'I'm gonna hit him as many times as I can' ... Raja Jackson says permission was granted to strike wrestling opponent
More footage has emerged of Raja Jackson before the assault, alleging he was permitted to use real strikes during his scene.
"They told me to hit him, and just leave," Raja said. "Somebody will pull me off of him and we'll leave. I'm telling you, I'm gonna hit him as many times as I can, just watch."
This is still a developing story, MMA Knockout will be here with more updates.
