Massive Update on WWE's Reaction to Giulia's Injury Ahead of NXT Debut
An update on WWE's reaction to the Giulia injury is being reported.
The Marigold promotion in Japan recently announced that Giulia suffered a fractured right wrist in her tag team match on May 20th. The match was featured on the inaugural Marigold show. Giulia teamed with Utami Hayashishita to face Saree and Bozilla.
While Giulia is WWE-bound, the possibility of an injury while performing in Japan has come true, but it isn't all doom and gloom.
WWE Remains Hopeful on Timeframe for Giulia's Debut
Corey Brennan of Fightful reports that WWE is optimistic about Giulia being ready for NXT Heatwave on July 7th despite the injury. The report notes that the plan in place is for Giulia to take on current NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez at the show.
The good news for Giulia is that the recovery time to heal her fractured wrist doesn't take nearly as much time to recover from as more serious injuries. It's feasible that Giulia could be recovered in time to not only make her NXT debut, but to also settle the score with Saree in a singles match at Marigold Summer Destiny on July 13th.
Also mentioned in the report is that WWE isn't looking to water down Giulia's presentation when she makes her promotional debut. It's been said that the company signed the former Stardom headliner for "who she is," and will not be changing her style. It's also been noted that Giulia will lead the next crop of WWE Performance Center recruits.
Giulia figures to be a major player in WWE for many years to come, but for now she is helping the Stardom promotion get off the ground. While the situation isn't ideal, Giulia is still scheduled for the aforementioned one-on-one match with Saree. Rossy Ogawa, owner of Marigold, is reportedly hoping to get one or two WWE stars for the show, with the lead candidates being IYO SKY and Kairi Sane.
