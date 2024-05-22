WWE Show Covering Raw and Friday Night SmackDown Set to Undergo Major Change
One WWE show is reportedly undergoing a significant change.
As WWE continues to reach new financial records, the company is able to spend big money to enhance shows. It looks like some of that capital will be used for a popular digital show that has been running since 2019.
WWE's The Bump is reportedly getting a major upgrade.
WWE's The Bump Will Reportedly be on Hiatus Ahead of Major Transition
WrestleVotes reports that The Bump will be off the air for five weeks. The report notes that the reason for the brief hiatus is that WWE will be moving the show to its new HQ, starting on July 3rd. Those who have been inside the facility such as CM Punk, who got locked inside the bathroom, heap praise on what WWE has done with the building. The advanced technology figures to give The Bump a more modernized look and feel.
The May 22nd episode of WWE's The Bump will be the last one before the five-week break. WWE United States Logan Paul will be interviewed by Cathy Kelley on the show ahead of the big Undisputed WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes at King and Queen of the Ring 2024. In addition, Natalya and WWE Hall of Famer JBL will be in-studio.
