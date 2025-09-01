Tom Aspinall’s father teases possible boxing future for UFC heavyweight champ
Tom Aspinall's father, Andy Aspinall, is under no illusion that his UFC champion son could have a bigger and brighter future in other sports.
Most notably, boxing, a sport many MMA professionals have made their home, earning millions compared to the thousands in the UFC. Not even just champions like Francis Ngannou, but middling contenders like Darren Till and Nate Diaz have had colossal money-fights in boxing.
As the heavyweight champion, Aspinall holds the most prestigious title in the organization, but Andy believes he could take the money route, and deserves a high-profile boxing match, if he wants it.
'UFC ain't paying that type of money' ... Andy Aspinall believes son could earn his worth in boxing
Speaking on Aspinall's YouTube channel, Andy outlined his son's UFC plans, and what he might consider when he's racked up a few title defenses.
"Training wise, he'll have a fight now, and then have a fight in January," Andy explained. "I'd like him to headline a card in England if he wants to do that again. And then just see what he wants to do from there.
"[That's] if he's not bothered about the money --- I'd love him to have a very highly-paid boxing match. For the money. The money's there and I don't see why someone as talented as Tom shouldn't have a piece of that money, when the boxers are getting a hundred times more, more than a hundred...
"The UFC ain't paying that type of money. . . . he’s one of the best in the world at doing what he does and not getting paid enough. And it’s very dangerous, so when he’s got enough to get out of it, I’d say get out of it."
Has Tom Aspinall boxed before?
Aspinall has one boxing match under his belt, a first-round knockout in 2017. Although, heavyweight boxing is leagues above MMA in terms of competitiveness and quality of opposition.
The Brit's fighting style would still be a good fit for the big-man division, with comparison's being drawn to his fellow countryman Moses Itauma, a fighter of similar stature with blazing fast hand speed like Aspinall.
At this point in Aspinall's career, a cross-over super fight would need to be considered.
