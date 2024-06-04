‘I Didn’t Tap’ - UFC 302 Armbar Survivor Argues Early Stoppage in Kevin Holland Fight
We almost saw a broken arm at UFC 302. Keyword: almost.
UFC Middleweight Michał Oleksiejczuk smelled blood in the water early in his latest fight against Kevin Holland, dropping his opponent in the opening frame of the very first round. Oleksiejczuk swarmed Holland with ground and pound with the experienced Holland throwing up an armbar while in his guard.
Michał Oleksiejczuk Avoids Broken Arm at UFC 302
Oleksiejczuk tried his best to roll out of the submission but to no success, with Holland cranking on that armbar, waiting for the Polish fighter to tap out. Oleksiejczuk never did, even in as bad of a position he was, and Holland yanked his arm some more before referee Herb Dean had seen enough and put a stop to the contest.
Many people, including UFC commentators Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan, had thought Holland broke his opponent's arm on fight night, but that's not the case according to an update from Oleksiejczuk, who hopes for a speedy turnaround to the Octagon.
“I feel good. My mental is OK. My arm is not broken," Oleksiejczuk told MMA Junkie's Nolan King. "I think that I want a fight in a few months. I will be ready."
"I didn’t tap," the fighter said of referee Herb Dean's stoppage at UFC 302. "My arm is not broken."
Oleksiejczuk's chances to get out of the sunk-in armbar were slim to none with the UFC veteran not making headway on the ground with Holland. However, the 29 year-old wishes he got more escape time, to go out on his shield and give it his all.
"In my opinion, this is my choice: tap or not."- Michał Oleksiejczuk
UFC CEO Dana White wasn't one to complain about Herb Dean's decision to end Holland vs. Oleksiejczuk, citing the veteran ref's move was a "good stoppage" as to save a "warrior" like Oleksiejczuk from himself. The UFC boss said he respects fighters who don't tap out.
Avoiding a broken arm on Saturday, MMA Junkie reports that Michał Oleksiejczuk will be getting a MRI to see what damage, if at all, was taken to his bent arm.
