UFC 302: Islam Makhachev Avoids Shocking Upset to Dustin Poirier with Submission
The main event of UFC 302 featured a UFC Lightweight Championship fight between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier.
Makhachev entered the Octagon looking for his third successful title defense, while Poirier was hoping to win undisputed gold in what may have been his final opportunity.
In the end, it was Islam Makhachev who successfully defended his UFC gold.
UFC 302 RESULTS: EX-CHAMP SEAN STRICKLAND OUTWORKS PAULO COSTA IN CO-MAIN EVENT
Islam Makhachev Shatters Dustin Poirier's UFC Title Hopes
Poirier went for an outside calf kick early. Makhachev looked for a front kick. He got in a left hand over the top.
Makhachev scored a single leg takedown less than two minutes into the fight. Poirier escaped a kimura attempt, but Makhachev maintained control of his opponent's body.
Poirier survived round one.
Poirier got in a leg kick at the start of round two, but Makhachev went for another takedown. Poirier was able to get back up to his feet quickly. A knee upstairs landed for Islam.
Poirier showed good takedown defense and even turned Makhachev's back to the fence. He landed a counter right hook near the center of the Octagon.
A left hand connected for "The Diamond." Makhachev got a takedown near the end of the second stanza.
Makhachev landed a knee up the middle at the beginning of round three. The 155-pound titleholder got the challenger to the ground using his body weight.
Makhachev went to full mount, but Poirier found his way back to the feet. A combination landed for Makhachev.
Poirier's left eye was squinting from a punch. Poirier landed at the end of the round.
The two took turns landing body punches at the start of round four. Poirier stuffed a takedown attempt. A right hand found the target for Islam, followed by a left.
Makhachev got a hold of Poirier's back. "The Diamond" appeared to tell his corner something was wrong with his leg.
Poirier got back to his feet again, and Makhachev suffered a cut on his forehead from an elbow. A body shot landed for "The Diamond."
A calf kick found the mark for Poirier early in the final frame. He landed an uppercut on the inside.
Poirier popped Makhachev with a left hand. Islam attempted a guillotine and turned it into a D'Arce Choke for the submission win.
Winner and STILL UFC Lightweight Champion: Islam Makhachev
UFC 302: ISLAM MAKHACHEV VS. DUSTIN POIRIER RESULTS & HIGHLIGHTS
Stick with MMA Knockout for daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.