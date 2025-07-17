MMA Knockout

3 prospects to watch at UFC 318 before Dustin Poirier vs. Max Holloway

The prelims for UFC 318 include several promising young prospects.

Drew Beaupre

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Dustin Poirier competes for the final time at UFC 318 on Saturday night, and while the fan favorite is hanging up his gloves there’s also a few up-and-comers that will fight earlier on the card.

Taking place at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA on Saturday night, UFC 318 is headlined by a trilogy fight between Poirier and Max Holloway with Holloway’s “BMF” title on the line, plus top-ranked middleweights Paulo Costa and Roman Kopylov are set to square off in the co-main event.

The UFC 318 main card also features high-profile bouts like Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez and some credentialed veterans such as Patricio Pitbull and Michael Johnson, but let’s take a look at three rising talents that fans might want to pay attention to during the night’s prelim action.

Max Holloway (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Justin Gaethje (not pictured) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena.
Max Holloway (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Justin Gaethje (not pictured) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Carli Judice

UFC 318 will close out with a Louisiana legend’s final fight, but the action will also kick off with the third UFC appearance for Lafayette’s Carli Judice when she takes on Nicolle Caliari.

Carli Judice punches Gabriella Fernandes in a flyweight fight during a UFC Fight Night event.
Carli Judice punches Gabriella Fernandes in a flyweight fight during a UFC Fight Night event. / (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

“Crispy” took a 3-0 pro record into a Dana White’s Contender Series fight with Ernesta Kareckaite where both women earned UFC contracts. Judice suffered another split decision loss in her UFC debut against Gabriella Fernandes but did earn a “Fight of the Night” bonus, and in March the 26-year-old scored her first Octagon victory when she handed Yuneisy Duben her first loss with a first-round head kick.

READ MORE: Manny Pacquiao confirms interest in retirement superfight, denies RIZIN rumors

Ateba Gautier

Still just 23 years old, Gautier began his pro career at 1-1 and went the distance in both those outings before scoring four-straight knockouts in the first round to earn a shot on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Ateba Gautier fights Robert Valentin at UFC 318.
Ateba Gautier fights Robert Valentin at UFC 318. / UFC

A second-round knockout against the formerly-undefeated Yura Naito earned Gautier a UFC contract. “The Silent Assassin” faces Robert Valentin at UFC 318, where he'll try to build on the momentum of a sensational debut that saw him knock out José Medina in the first round and take home a “Performance of the Night” bonus for his efforts.

Islam Dulatov

Dulatov is set to make his UFC debut against Adam Fugitt on Saturday night, but the welterweight already stepped into the Octagon once before to knock out Vanilto Antunes and win a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series last year.

Islam Dulatov on Dana White's Contender Series.
Islam Dulatov on Dana White's Contender Series. / (Zuffa LLC)

READ MORE: Ex-UFC champ Jon Jones drops major update about White House comeback fight at ESPYs

“The Ripper” came up short in his pro debut in 2019 but has finished every opponent he’s faced since then, and the only one of those fights to make it past the first five minutes was a 2021 meeting with Giorgi Kankava that Dulatov won via strikes in the second round.

More MMA Knockout News

18–0 MMA champ shot five times in brutal street attack

UFC star questions need for BMF belt in Holloway vs Poirier trilogy

Jon Anik names the next UFC 'BMF' title challenger following Holloway-Poirier 3

Nate Diaz pleads with Conor McGregor to settle trilogy: 'Nobody else to fight'

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.

Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Drew Beaupre
DREW BEAUPRE

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

Home/News