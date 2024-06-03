UFC 303: Conor McGregor Ireland June 3 Press Conference Cancelled Without Reason
The UFC 303 press conference won't be going on as planned.
The premier MMA promotion figured to cover all the bases for the return of their biggest star, Conor McGregor, including his very own presser that'd see him promote his upcoming fight against Michael Chandler on June 29th.
McGregor was slated to meet Chandler face-to-face in front of the fans at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, on Monday, June 3rd, in what would've been his first press conference in his home country of Ireland since the summer of 2017 across from boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.
UFC's Official Statement to Fans
On Sunday night, the UFC announced the press conference would be postponed to a later date, not giving a reason as to why the highly-anticipated event wasn't taking place but an apology to the fans for their misplaced excitement.
"Dear UFC Fans-- The press conference scheduled for Monday June 3rd in Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena has been postponed until further notice," the promotion put out in a statement less than 24 hours before. "We sincerely apologize to all the fans who were planning to attend. When we have further information on a new date and time, we will share it immediately. – Thank you."
Nobody rolls into a UFC press conference like the outspoken Conor McGregor. The former UFC Champion has had his highlights on the microphone over the years, having the support of the Irish fans countless times as he mocks his adversaries.
McGregor and Chandler's war of words began long before this presser was scheduled, with the two stars competing head-to-head as coaches on "The Ultimate Fighter" season 32. Things got heated between McGregor and his next opponent behind the lens of the reality TV show, but nothing to the extent of the packed Irish crowd just yet.
Why Was Conor McGregor's UFC 303 Press Conference Postponed?
Why is the UFC 302 presser not going down on Monday? If we ask the fans, some believe the postponement resulted from McGregor's recent partying, which was made viral through online videos. This has left the MMA community unsure of whether he's taking his fight with Chandler as seriously as he should. Meanwhile, "Iron" Chandler is in the gym putting in the work for the whole world to see on his social media.
"Did Conor pull out due to issues relating cocaine and alcohol?" one fan asked, following the UFC's postponement announcement. "Conor hungover as s***," another wrote.
UFC CEO Dana White isn't quick to jump to such conclusions, with "The Notorious" living it up, addressing the speculation surrounding McGregor's well-being at the UFC 302 press conference.
"Jon Jones was doing a lot of that stuff, too, back in the day and many other fighters throughout history," White said, when asked about videos of McGregor partying. "I don't know what's real on the Internet and what's not real on the Internet. I don't know, timing-wise. And one of them he's got a beard, and one of them, he doesn't have a beard. I have no idea. I don't know if any of that's real or true or whatever, but, Conor's not a dumb guy and this is obviously a big fight for him."
"I'll actually be with him tomorrow," White said on Saturday before the presser was postponed. "So, I'm flying there right now, so I'll see what's going on... That's going to be awesome. I'm excited to be going back to Ireland and I love the people over there. There's always great energy. It's going to be fun. I'm looking forward to it."
We'll see what date the UFC lands on for a rescheduled press conference in the coming weeks, if not in Ireland, then in Las Vegas during International Fight Week at UFC 303.
