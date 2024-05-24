UFC 303: Superstar Fight Added to Conor McGregor Event, UFC Returns to Ireland
The UFC is making sure to pull out all the stops ahead of this year's International Fight Week.
MMA's brightest star is back, and that's Conor McGregor, who will fight in the main event of UFC 303 on June 29th. He will meet former Bellator Champion Michael Chandler at welterweight in his first fight since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021.
The UFC's Conor McGregor drought finally comes to a close this summer, and what better way to celebrate that than with a press conference in the Irishman's own backyard? That's right. On Friday, UFC CEO Dana White announced the promotion would head back to Dublin, Ireland, for a special press conference featuring the headlining McGregor and Chandler.
The press conference will take place at the 3Arena in Dublin on Monday, June 3rd, at 5 p.m. local time. Free tickets for the event will be available on Wednesday, May 29th.
The last time the UFC held a press conference in Ireland was in the summer of 2017, as the UFC co-promoted McGregor's boxing match against Floyd Mayweather. Before that, the promotion touched down there for a stop on McGregor's world press tour with Jose Aldo in 2015. The UFC hasn't returned to Ireland for an actual fight card since 2016 with UFC Fight Night: Belfast.
Nostalgia will undoubtedly be in the air for the Irish fans as they will crowd around their fighter from Crumlin and boo the oncoming American Michael Chandler. Some of that fighting Irish energy will be needed further down the main card as Ian Garry has gotten his wish to share it with his predecessor, McGregor.
Garry won't be fighting Colby Covington like he wanted to. Instead, the undefeated star draws Michael "Venom" Page in an intriguing welterweight showdown. Garry is ranked #7 in the welterweight division following decision victories over Geoff Neal and Neil Magny. "The Future" could have found himself in a title eliminator with Covington at this event, but blames "Chaos" for not signing his end of the contract. Covington has claimed the fight with Garry was never offered.
Michael "Venom" Page might be new to the UFC, but he's not green regarding MMA. Page packaged the ultimate highlight reel fighting outside the Octagon, going 17-2 in Bellator. At the end of his Bellator contract in 2023, Page took his talents to the UFC instead of tangling with the PFL, who currently have problems with some of its new roster.
The knockout artist debuted at UFC 299, where he went the distance with ranked contender Kevin Holland. Page outstruck Holland for three rounds, putting on a striking clinic to earn him the win by unanimous decision. We'll see how he fares against a different striker in Ian Garry, at UFC 303.
