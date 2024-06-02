UFC 303 Promo Featuring Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler, Co-Main Event Revealed
Between the madness that was nine decisions and Islam Makhachev securing his 14th-straight win to move into the top-3 longest winning streaks in UFC history, in just 27 days, the biggest fight of the summer will commence when Conor McGregor finally fights Michael Chandler in the main event of UFC 303 at welterweight.
During the pay-per-view broadcast, the promotion unveiled the traditional sizzle promo ahead of the June 29 blockbuster, featuring classic highlights from McGregor and Chandler, including Chandler's now-infamous callout of the ex-double-champion where Chandler told McGregor to get his so-called "candy-ass" back into MMA.
The entire promo can be seen below, which also showcases the co-main event between former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jamahal Hill and Carlos Ulberg:
As for the fight itself, McGregor vs. Chandler has been brewing for over a year. Both men coached opposite each other on TUF 31, where insults were exchanged between the pair. Instead of Chandler remaining active, he held out for the Irish superstar, who was busy acting in movies, re-entering the USADA testing pool and rehabbing an injured shin bone suffered in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.
McGregor has not won back-to-back fights since 2016, nor has he earned a ranked win since. His last win came against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. Meanwhile, Chandler is 2-3 in the promotion, with his last win against Tony Ferguson in May 2022. His last Octagon appearance saw him drop a submission loss to Poirier in a closely-contested fight that ended in the final minutes of Round 3 just six months later.
Fight fans have the opportunity to get even more excited when McGregor and Chandler come together for a press conference in Dublin, Ireland Monday morning (stateside).
For now, the returns of McGregor and Chandler can't come soon enough, as UFC 303 is just weeks away.
