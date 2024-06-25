UFC 303 Betting Guide: Full Card Odds, Risky Picks & Live Underdogs
UFC 303 is rife with tempting odds on competitive fights. Cancelled fights and late notice replacements have made for some interesting matchups and live underdogs.
UFC 303 Full Fight Card Predictions: Pereira vs. Prochazka, Lopes vs. Ortega
MMAKO is here to lead you through the full fight card odds, some unexpected angles, and live underdogs.
UFC 303 Full Fight Card Odds
- Alex Pereira (-158) vs. Jiri Prochazka (+124)
- Brian Ortega (+122) vs. Diego Lopes (-156)
- Anthony Smith (+118) vs. Roman Dolidze (-150)
- Mayra Bueno Silva (-104) vs. Macy Chiasson (-122)
- Ian Garry (-148) vs. Michael Page (+116)
- Joe Pyfer (-290) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (+215)
- Cub Swanson (+186) vs. Andre Fili (-245)
- Charles Jourdain (-128) vs. Jean Silva (+100)
- Payton Talbott (-2200) vs. Yanis Ghemmouri (+870)
- Michelle Waterson-Gomez (+144) vs. Gillian Robertson (-186)
- Martin Buday (-295) vs. Andrei Arlovski (+220)
- Rei Tsuruya (-520) vs. Carlos Hernandez (+350)
- Ricky Simon (-245) vs. Vinicius Oliveira (+186)
UFC 303 Risky Picks
UFC 303 News: Alex Pereira & Jiří Procházka React to Short-Notice Rematch
Yanis Ghemmouri to def. Payton Talbott (+870)
While Talbott looks promising, he doesn't always take his head off the center line and relies on reactivity to avoid or parry shots. The puncher's chance is always there for Ghemmouri, whether or not he can compete with Talbott this weekend.
Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira, Fight to End by Submission (+800)
Both Pereira and Prochazka found success with their grappling in their first fight. Pereira almost secured a guillotine choke in the first round, and Prochazka won the round with his dominant ground game. Prochazka has shown great competence on the ground, as evidenced by his submission victory over Glover Teixeira.
With the first fight in mind, grappling might be Prochazka's No. 1 strategy entering the rematch, and it could be worth a play on the fight ending by submission.
Alex Pereira by Submission (+1700)
Enormous odds on Pereira by SUB, considering he almost secured the guillotine in the first fight. Prochazka's grappling is his neutralizer to Pereira's power, and we may see him shoot for takedowns again. This is MMA; sometimes, the outcome is the least expected.
UFC 303 Live Underdogs
Anthony Smith to Defeat Roman Dolidze (+118)
Surprising to see Smith as the underdog considering he just defeated prospect Vitor Petrino. Smith appears to have better striking than Dolidze and can back it up with elite grappling.
Carlos Hernandez to def. Rei Tsuruya (+186)
Tsuruya is untested against UFC caliber opposition. Hernandez has only been defeated by two top UFC prospects.
Andrei Arlovski to def. Martin Buday (+220)
Arlovski is a wily MMA veteran at 45. His gas tank should match Buday's if not beat it. Only disparity is in the power, but if Buday can't make use of it, Arlovski is a live pick.
Marc-Andre Barriault to def. Joe Pyfer (+215)
Barriault's weapon is his cardio. Pyfer lost his last fight due to lack of cardio.
