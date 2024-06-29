MMA Knockout

UFC 303 Live Stream Free: Pereira vs. Prochazka 2, Ortega vs. Lopes (Watch Along)

Watch along with this UFC 303 live stream

Mathew Riddle

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

UFC 303 is finally upon us, and despite being knocked pillar to post by fight cancellations, it remains a solid PPV event.

UFC 303 Full Fight Card Predictions: Pereira vs. Prochazka, Lopes vs. Ortega

Fans are privy to an exciting championship rematch in the main event, where Alex Pereira defends his throne against Jiri Prochazka, who has been accusing Pereira of using shaman rituals to win his fights. In the co-main, Brian Ortega makes his debut at lightweight against Diego Lopes, a vicious finisher who seems nigh unstoppable right now.

The UFC 303 undercard contains a wealth of hot prospects, including the return of Payton Talbott, Ian Garry, Vinicius Oliveira, and more.

UFC 303 Preview: Alex Pereira vs. Jiří Procházka 2, Ortega vs. Lopes

UFC 303 Watch Along Stream

UFC fans can watch along with UFC 303 courtesy of Jens Pulver and UFC Fight Pass on YouTube. The stream is below, and it will begin at 6 pm ET.

