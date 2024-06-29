UFC 303 Live Stream Free: Pereira vs. Prochazka 2, Ortega vs. Lopes (Watch Along)
UFC 303 is finally upon us, and despite being knocked pillar to post by fight cancellations, it remains a solid PPV event.
Fans are privy to an exciting championship rematch in the main event, where Alex Pereira defends his throne against Jiri Prochazka, who has been accusing Pereira of using shaman rituals to win his fights. In the co-main, Brian Ortega makes his debut at lightweight against Diego Lopes, a vicious finisher who seems nigh unstoppable right now.
The UFC 303 undercard contains a wealth of hot prospects, including the return of Payton Talbott, Ian Garry, Vinicius Oliveira, and more.
UFC 303 Watch Along Stream
UFC fans can watch along with UFC 303 courtesy of Jens Pulver and UFC Fight Pass on YouTube. The stream is below, and it will begin at 6 pm ET.
