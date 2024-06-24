UFC 303: Michael ‘Venom’ Page Plots Top Contender Fight after Ian Machado Garry
Michael 'Venom' Page thinks he's a win or two away from fighting for the UFC world title.
The ever-flashy welterweight has finally won big in the UFC after spending the majority of his career fighting under the Bellator banner. Page, 37, entered the Octagon for the first time at UFC 299 and put on a striking clinic against Kevin Holland to grant him not only a spot inside the Top 15 rankings but a marquee fight with #7 contender Ian Machado Garry. The two will collide on the main card of UFC 303 this weekend.
MMA Today: Conor McGregor Talks Chandler Fight At Bellator Dublin, Dana White Expands
'MVP' Eyes Fight with Former Champion
Not to overlook the undefeated Garry in any way, but rather to "take a peak around the corner", Page says his road to the belt could include a fight with former champion Kamaru Usman, who hasn't fought at 170 lbs. since a repeat title loss to Leon Edwards in March 2023.
"Usman's just chilling there," 'MVP' said of a fight he'd be interested in, on FREESTYLEBENDER. "He's ranked number 1, as well. Obviously, massive respect to him for what he's done in his in his career, what he's still doing in his career. But he's just sat at the top, and I'm like, 'Well, where would I go next?'"
Busy Times at 170 Pounds
Taking a gander at the welterweight division, Page says most of the top contenders are 'partnered off' with champ Edwards defending his title against Belal Muhammad at UFC 304 in July and rumors circulating of a potential matchup between #3 Shavkat Rakhmonov and #5 Jack Della Maddalena.
Former title challenger Gilbert Burns is also up there at #6, but 'Venom' isn't all that interested, claiming the Brazilian has to 'reestablish himself' after losing to Della Maddalena in his last fight. The process of elimination leaves Page to land on the #1 contender Usman, unless...
"For whatever reason, injuries, blah blah blah, I get the title fight next after this fight," 'MVP' said of a potential scenario where he gets an immediate title shot off a win over Garry. "It's likely that I'm gonna have to fight one more time. So, I think [a fight with Usman] makes the most sense, in terms of that."
UFC 303 News: Brian Ortega Makes Major Decision on His Fighting Future
Garry Blasts 'MVP': "He Couldn't Do it in Bellator!"
A title shot within 2-3 fights in the UFC would surely be an impressive feat for Michael 'Venom' Page, if he can pull it off. But, first things first, he has to clear the striking hurdle that is Ian Machado Garry, who thinks the Bellator import may be getting ahead of himself when it comes to talk of titles.
"People give him hype... 'He's this! He's done that!' He never won a world title in Bellator," Garry told New York Post Sports of MVP (h/t: MMA News). "Now he's coming to the UFC, which is the greatest organization in fighting, and he thinks he's gonna come into this division and do what? Win a world title?"
"He couldn't do it in Bellator and he thinks he's gonna do it here? He is not gonna touch me and he is not gonna touch anybody above me in the rankings. This is the end of his career," Garry added.
Page had a successful career in Bellator, going 17-2 in the promotion, but he never got his hands on gold, falling short in an interim title fight against Logan Storley, where he lost by split decision in May 2022.
We'll see if 'MVP' can advance towards the UFC title with a win over Ian Machado Garry this weekend at UFC 303, which takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.
Conor McGregor Reveals Mystery UFC 303 Injury: ‘I’ll Be Back - Chandler or Not'
Stick with MMA Knockout for daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.